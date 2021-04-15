Beijer Ref : Communiqué from AGM 2021

Pressrelease

Malmö 15 April 2021

Communiqué from the AGM 2021

The Annual General Meeting of Beijer Ref AB (publ) was held on 15 April, 2021. Due to the risk of the spread of Covid-19 and the authorities' regulations and advice the Meeting was carried out solely through advance voting (so-called postal voting) pursuant to temporary legislation. An interview with the CEO, Per Bertland, is published as a film through video on Beijer Ref's website, www.beijerref.com.

Income statements and balance sheets

The Meeting adopted the income statement and the balance sheet for the parent company as well as the consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for 2020.

Discharge from liability

The members of the Board of Directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for their administration of the company during the financial year 2020.

Dividend

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the Meeting resolved to pay a dividend to the shareholders of the total amount of SEK 3.00 per share. Out of the proposed amount, SEK

2.50 per share corresponds to an ordinary dividend and SEK 0.50 is an extra dividend. Payment for the dividend shall be made in two instalments: a first instalment of SEK 1.80 per share and a second instalment of SEK 1.20 per share (SEK 0.40 per share after split). The record dates for receiving dividend was set to 19 April 2021 and 8 October 2021 and the dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear on 22 April 2021 and on 13 October 2021.

Board of Directors

The Meeting elected members of the Board of Directors in accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee:

That the Board of Directors shall consist of seven board members and no deputies.

To re-elect board members Joen Magnusson, Frida Norrbom Sams, Albert Gustafsson, Per Bertland and Kate Swann.

To elect Kerstin Lindvall and William Striebe as new board members.

To appoint Kate Swann as Chair of the Board.