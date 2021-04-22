Beijer Ref : Reg AB Financial Report 04/22/2021 | 03:36am EDT Send by mail :

Beijer Ref AB Q1-2021 English version Beijer Ref AB Q1-2021 Recovery First quarter Net sales increased by 7.3% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year and amounted to SEK 3,731 million (3,478). Organic growth was strong at 7.3%. Acquisition effects amounted to 5.1%, which is offset by currency effects amounting to -5.2%. EBITDA amounted to SEK 377 million (309), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 10.1% (8.9%). The operating profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 263 million (197), an increase of 33% compared with the previous year. The operating margin amounted to 7.0% (5.7%). Profit before tax was SEK 248 million (182). Net financial items are in line with previous year despite increased borrowings in connection with completed acquisitions and costs for the granted credit capacity. Cash flow from current activities was positive during the quarter and amounted to SEK 323 million (218). The company's liquidity remained good during the quarter and the company's balance sheet is strong, with unutilised credit amounting to SEK 1,608 million (1,383). Profit per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK 1.42 (1.05) and SEK 1.41 (1.05) respectively, which is an increase of 35%. Key figures Q1-21 Q1-20 ∆% R12 FY 20 Net sales, sek m 3 731 3 478 7.3 14 315 14 062 EBITDA, sek m 377 309 22.2 1 546 1 477 EBITDA, % 10.1 8.9 10.8 10.5 Operating profit, sek m 263 197 33.4 1 101 1 036 Profit margin, % 7.0 5.7 7.7 7.4 Net profit, sek m 184 135 36.2 777 729 Earnings per share before dilution, sek 1.42 1.05 35.2 6.08 5.71 Earnings per share after dilution, sek 1.41 1.05 35.2 6.04 5.67 Return on operating capital, % 3.4 2.5 13.8 13.9 Return on equity, % 3.9 3.0 16.6 16.5 Average number of employees 4 015 3 843 3 856 The total amount in tables and statements might not always summarize as there are rounding differences. The aim is to have each line item corresponding to the source and it might therefore be rounding differences in the total. 2 Beijer Ref AB Q1 2021 - Published on 22 April 2021 At the end of 2020, the acquisition of 85% of the shares of Sinclair in the Czech Republic was completed, which is included in the group's financial statements from 1 January 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, the acquisition of all shares of Complete Air Supply in Australia and 60% of the shares of Coolair in Germa- ny was concluded; these are included in the company's accounts from February and March 2021 respec- tively. In total, these companies have annual sales of approximately SEK 650 million and strengthen the group's operating margin. Covid-19 has had a small effect on the company's results during the first quarter. The savings programme that was implemented in 2020 has led to cost savings of approximately SEK 20 million during the first qu- arter. The company does not expect any major impact on earnings related to Covid-19 in 2021 unless new unforeseen outbreaks occur. The company's CEO Per Bertland announced his resignation in the first quarter and the recruitment of a successor is ongoing and is expected to be completed after summer 2021. The company has also signed a new partnership agreement with Bitzer in Germany, which is an important supplier of compressors to the company. Beijer Ref and Bitzer are among the leaders in the refrigeration and air conditioning industry and have extended their partnership agreement for a further three years. The annual general meeting was held on 15 April 2021 and the meeting decided, in accordance with the board's proposal, on a dividend totalling SEK 3.00, divided into SEK 1.80 with payment in April and SEK 1.20 with payment in October. The meeting also decided to perform a share split 3:1 with 26 April 2021 as the record date. The meeting also decided to introduce a long-termshare-based incentive programme LTIP 2021/2024 for key employees in the group. In accordance with the board's proposal, it was decided to offer the participants in LTIP 2018/21 repurchase of purchase options. Beijer Ref AB 3 Q1 2021 - Published on 22 April 2021 Comments by the CEO Organic growth The first quarter of the year was strong and a clear sign of recovery. Sales amounted to SEK 3.7 billion, an increase of 7.3% compared to the same period last year and our best Q1 report ever. Organic growth in the quarter amounted to 7.3%, which is a statement of strength, given that several of our markets are still partially closed down. This shows that our products and our offering, which have a societal function, are also in demand in the present circumstances. My assessment is that there is a pent-up need for our products on the market and that in the coming quarters there will be an increased demand for repair and maintenance work which has not been performed, provided that the restrictions are gradually lifted and we move towards normalisation. The organic growth has a positive effect on operating profit, but the improvement in profit is also a result of the adjustments we have made in the form of efficiency improvements, which have resulted in cost savings. Of the geographical markets, southern Europe stands out with organic sales growth of 17%. Asia Pacific has also had a strong quarter with organic growth of 10%. In terms of our product areas, HVAC accounts for the largest sales increase with organic growth of 15% in the quarter. The OEM product area is in an expansive phase and growth was double digits during the period, especially with the environmentally-friendly product range. Beijer Ref's new production facility in Padua, Italy, has produced its first units and the group's total OEM capacity for sustainable production is now twice as large as before. This gives us a strong position in the market when the refrigeration systems of Europe and the rest of the world are to be gradually converted to become sustainable. After ten quarters of falling purchase prices for refrigerants, which has had a sharp negative impact on earnings, the trend is that prices have started to rise, which means that the impact on earnings in the first quarter is mar- ginal. Beijer Ref is driven by creating growth, both organically and through acqui- sitions. During the period, we have consolidated our most recently added companies - the Czech company Sin- clair, Complete Air Supply in Australia and Coolair in Germany - with good results. Our strong cash flow enables an even greater focus on acquisitions in the future. We continuously evaluate potential acquisitions in both existing and new markets. At the end of last year, EQT became the new principal owner and the board was given a partly new composition. This gives Beijer Ref good conditions to continue its successful journey, which means that we will continue to have a strong focus on acquisi- tions, ESG matters and digitalisation. E-commerce is growing continuously and during the first quarter it amounted to approximately 9%. I am optimistic about achieving our long-term goal of e-commerce making up at least 20% of our total sales by 2023. As I have previously announced, I have chosen to leave my role as CEO in 2021 and instead become a member of the board. The recruitment process for my successor is ongoing. I will remain in position until the new CEO takes office, which hopefully will be sometime after the summer. We have had a good start to the year and I am looking forward to the fu- ture. We are a strong team with new principal owners, motivated employees and an offering that is in demand on the market. Megatrends in the form of regulatory provisions and an increased need worldwide for HVAC are putting the wind in our sails. Together with the fact that after the pandemic there is pent-up need for our products, es- pecially when the HORECA segment also starts to reopen its operations, it gives me every reason to look for- ward with optimism. Per Bertland CEO 4 Beijer Ref AB Q1 2021 - Published on 22 April 2021 First quarter of 2021 7.3% 10.1% 1.42 39% Organic EBITDA Earnings per share Equity growth ratio NET SALES Beijer Ref increased its net sales by 7.3 per cent to SEK 3,731 million (3,478) in the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted for exchange rate changes and acquisitions, organic growth in net sales was 7.3 per cent (-3.2). Sales growth has been greatest in air conditioning and OEM as well as in the company's largest markets in southern Europe. A stronger Swedish krona resulted in negative currency effects of SEK 168 million (41), corresponding to 5.2 per cent (1.2), since most sales are in currencies other than Swedish kronor. The company has experienced growth in all product areas, due to both price and volume increases. Refrigerants have had Sales, sek m Q1 % Net sales 2020 3 478 Organic change 243 7.3 Change through acquisitions 1 178 5.1 Exchange rate fluctuation -168 -5.2 Change total 253 7.3 Net sales 2021 3 731 The acquisitions relates to ACD Trade, which is included in the consolidated financial statements from February 2020,

Sinclair which is included from January 2021, Complete Air Supply which is included from February 2021 and Coolair which is included from March 2021. a less negative effect on sales during the Air conditioning has developed strongly quarter compared to previous quarters. during the quarter and has grown orga- nically by 14.5%, largely thanks to good Asia Pacific • 22% (20) • Nordic 10% (12) Africa • 7% (10) Eastern • Europe • Central Europe 5% (3) 22% (23) Southern Europe • 34% (32) HVAC Commercial and industrial 45% (39) refrigeration • • 45% (51) • OEM 10% (10) Organic growth, sek m 4 000 7.3% 3 500 3 000 2 500 1.0% 2 000 14.5% 1 500 1 000 11.2% 500 0 Commercial OEM HVAC Total and industrial refrigeration nQ1 2020 nQ1 2021 The figures above relate to the distribution of net sales during the first quarter of 2021. Figures in brackets refer to the corresponding period last year. Beijer Ref AB 5 Q1 2021 - Published on 22 April 2021 Attachments Original document

Beijer Ref AB published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.

