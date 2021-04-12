Log in
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)

(BEIJ B)
419.2 SEK   -0.71%
Beijer Ref : Welcome to our audiocast and teleconference concerning the Q1 report

04/12/2021
Beijer Ref invites investors, analysts and the media to attend a web meeting at which CEO Per Bertland and CFO Maria Rydén present the interim report for the first quarter of 2021. The presentation will be held in English and lasts for about 20 minutes. The meeting is on 22 April at 10.00 CET.

Audiocast with teleconference

Webcast:https://financialhearings.com/event/13648

Teleconference:

Dial-in number SE: +46 8 505 583 69 UK: +44 33 330 092 65 US: +1 833 249 8406

A presentation will be available on the company's website from 08.40 CET on 22 April.

Disclaimer

Beijer Ref AB published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 09:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 15 510 M 1 811 M 1 811 M
Net income 2021 973 M 114 M 114 M
Net Debt 2021 2 802 M 327 M 327 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,1x
Yield 2021 0,83%
Capitalization 53 424 M 6 247 M 6 239 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
EV / Sales 2022 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 91,0%
Technical analysis trends BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 392,33 SEK
Last Close Price 422,20 SEK
Spread / Highest target 1,85%
Spread / Average Target -7,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Per Bertland President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Rydén Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathryn Elizabeth Swann Non-Executive Chairman
Johan Bern Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Simon Andrej Karlin Co-Chief Operating Officer & EVP-ARW Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)12.17%6 247
REXEL34.01%6 232
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.11.35%4 385
TACHIBANA ELETECH CO., LTD.-2.99%374
TAKEBISHI CORPORATION-4.35%201
ELEKTROIMPORTØREN AS34.47%195
