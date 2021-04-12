Beijer Ref : Welcome to our audiocast and teleconference concerning the Q1 report

Beijer Ref invites investors, analysts and the media to attend a web meeting at which CEO Per Bertland and CFO Maria Rydén present the interim report for the first quarter of 2021. The presentation will be held in English and lasts for about 20 minutes. The meeting is on 22 April at 10.00 CET.

Audiocast with teleconference

Webcast:https://financialhearings.com/event/13648

Teleconference:

Dial-in number SE: +46 8 505 583 69 UK: +44 33 330 092 65 US: +1 833 249 8406

A presentation will be available on the company's website from 08.40 CET on 22 April.