Beijer Ref : and Emerson sign European partnership agreement

Beijer Ref and Emerson, a global software, technology and engineering company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA) are entering into a three-years partnership for the European market. Both companies are leaders in the commercial refrigeration segment.

The partnership agreement covers the European wholesale business with 25 Beijer Ref markets and more than 260 branches.

Per Bertland, CEO Beijer Ref, comments,

'Distribution agreements with key suppliers are very important to Beijer Ref. To give customers a competitive offer, the mix of brands is carefully composed and provides Beijer Ref with unique breadth in its product range on the market. Emerson has been one of our key suppliers for many years, and I am really pleased that we have signed this agreement.'

Rainer Dietrich, Vice President Sales, Europe, for Emerson, explains the benefits of the partnership with Beijer Ref, 'Emerson distributes its products in Europe through a selective network of authorized wholesalers. Beijer Ref has been a key wholesale partner for many years. With this partnership we can provide top class service to our contractors, installers and end users.'

Malmö, 16 June 2021

Beijer Ref AB (publ)

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 37 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania.