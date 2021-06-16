Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Beijer Ref AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEIJ B   SE0015949748

BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)

(BEIJ B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beijer Ref : and Emerson sign European partnership agreement

06/16/2021 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Beijer Ref and Emerson, a global software, technology and engineering company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA) are entering into a three-years partnership for the European market. Both companies are leaders in the commercial refrigeration segment.

The partnership agreement covers the European wholesale business with 25 Beijer Ref markets and more than 260 branches.

Per Bertland, CEO Beijer Ref, comments,

'Distribution agreements with key suppliers are very important to Beijer Ref. To give customers a competitive offer, the mix of brands is carefully composed and provides Beijer Ref with unique breadth in its product range on the market. Emerson has been one of our key suppliers for many years, and I am really pleased that we have signed this agreement.'

Rainer Dietrich, Vice President Sales, Europe, for Emerson, explains the benefits of the partnership with Beijer Ref, 'Emerson distributes its products in Europe through a selective network of authorized wholesalers. Beijer Ref has been a key wholesale partner for many years. With this partnership we can provide top class service to our contractors, installers and end users.'

Malmö, 16 June 2021
Beijer Ref AB (publ)

For more information, please contact:
Per Bertland, CEO
Telephone +46 40-35 89 00
Email pbd@beijerref.com

Maria Rydén, CFO
Telephone +46 40-35 89 00
Email mrn@beijerref.com

BEIJER REF AB is a technology-oriented trading Group which, through added-value products, offers its customers competitive solutions within refrigeration and climate control. Beijer Ref is one of the largest refrigeration wholesalers in the world, and is represented in 37 countries in Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Disclaimer

Beijer Ref AB published this content on 16 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2021 07:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)
03:36aBEIJER REF  : and Emerson sign European partnership agreement
PU
06/15BEIJER REF  : Welcome to our audiocast and teleconference concerning the Q2 repo..
PU
05/25Beijer Ref President, CEO Resigns, Successor Apppointed
MT
05/25BEIJER REF  : Christopher Norbye appointed CEO of Beijer Ref
AQ
05/05BEIJER REF  : and Tecumseh extend their partnership
PU
05/03BEIJER REF  : Minutes of the AGM 2021
PU
04/30BEIJER REF  : Conversion of shares and completed split in Beijer Ref AB
AQ
04/22BEIJER REF  : Reg AB Financial Report
PU
04/22BEIJER REF  : Q1 2021
AQ
04/15BEIJER REF  : Communiqué from AGM 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 058 M 1 927 M 1 927 M
Net income 2021 1 006 M 121 M 121 M
Net Debt 2021 2 999 M 360 M 360 M
P/E ratio 2021 57,6x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 57 043 M 6 848 M 6 846 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,74x
EV / Sales 2022 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 4 015
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Beijer Ref AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 155,00 SEK
Last Close Price 149,70 SEK
Spread / Highest target 10,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,54%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher Norbye President & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Rydén Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Kathryn Elizabeth Swann Non-Executive Chairman
Johan Bern Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Simon Andrej Karlin Co-Chief Operating Officer & EVP-ARW Division
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJER REF AB (PUBL)19.31%6 848
REXEL40.17%6 542
WESCO INTERNATIONAL, INC.40.88%5 527
TACHIBANA ELETECH CO., LTD.-11.58%340
ELEKTROIMPORTØREN AS44.54%214
TAKEBISHI CORPORATION-0.77%208