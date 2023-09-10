Certain A Shares of Beijing Caishikou Department Store Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023.

Certain A Shares of Beijing Caishikou Department Store Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 10-SEP-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 739 days starting from 1-SEP-2021 to 10-SEP-2023.



Details:

Holding shareholder Beijing Jinzheng Asset Investment Operation Company shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares within 36 months after the listing date, If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months.



Other institutional shareholders Zhejiang Mingpai Industrial Co., Ltd., Beijing Yunnan Economic Development Co., Ltd., Beijing Heng An Tianrun Investment Consulting Co., Ltd., Civil Aviation Management Investment Management Co., Ltd., Beijing Jinzuo Investment Management Co., Ltd., Beijing Jinhong Investment Management Center (Limited Partnership), Jingsha Gold (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Beijing Xuanwu Hufang Road Department Store Co., Ltd. and Beijing Xicheng District Vocational Exchange Innovation Center shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares within 12 months after the listing date.



Members of the board of directors, members of supervisory board and senior management personnel with shareholding Zhao Zhiliang, Wang Chunli, Chen Jie, Shen Junfeng, Fu Ying, Guan Qiang, Xie Huaping, Ning Caigang and Li Yunzhi shall not transfer nor entrust to others for management direct or indirect shares in the company held prior to this issuance, nor allow the company to repurchase the said shares within 12 months after the listing date, If the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for 20 consecutive trading days within 6 months after listing, or if the closing price of the company?s share is lower than the issue price for the period ending six months after listing, then the lockup period shall automatically be extended for 6 months. During the term of office as the company?s director, member of supervisory board, senior management personnel, the number of shares in the company transferred each year shall not exceed 25% of the total shares held in the company.