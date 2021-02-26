Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited    694   CNE100000221

BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED

(694)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beijing Capital International Airport : ANNOUNCEMENT PROFIT WARNING

02/26/2021 | 05:17am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Beijing Capital International Airport Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby informs the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary assessment of the latest unaudited management accounts of the Company and other information currently available to the Board, the Company is expected to record a net loss in the range of approximately RMB2.01 billion to approximately RMB2.07 billion for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Year"), as compared with the audited net profit of approximately RMB2.419 billion for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Preceding Year").

The Board considers that the expected net loss for the Year is mainly attributable to the relatively substantial decrease in the passenger throughput, aircraft movements, and cargo and mail throughput of Beijing Capital International Airport for the Year as compared with the Preceding Year due to the combined effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the diversion of Beijing Daxing International Airport in 2020, which in turn resulted in a decrease in the aeronautical revenue and non-aeronautical revenue of the Company.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the information currently available including the unaudited management accounts of the Company for the Year, which have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors or the audit and risk management committee of the Company. Such information will be subject to finalisation and necessary adjustments. The annual results announcement of the Company for the Year is expected to be published by the end of March 2021 and the corresponding annual report will be published subsequently.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Meng Xianwei Secretary to the Board

Beijing, the PRC

26 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive directors:

Mr. Liu Xuesong, Mr. Han Zhiliang and Mr. Zhang Guoliang

Non-executive directors:

Mr. Gao Shiqing, Mr. Jia Jianqing and Mr. Song Kun

Independent non-executive

Mr. Jiang Ruiming, Mr. Liu Guibin, Mr. Zhang Jiali and

directors:

Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung

An announcement containing details of the matter is available for viewing on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited athttp://www.hkexnews.hkunder "Latest Listed Company

Information", the website of the Company athttp://www.bcia.com.cnand the website of Irasia.com athttp://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/bcia.

Disclaimer

Beijing Capital International Airport Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 10:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED
05:17aBEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Announcement profit warning
PU
02/24BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Announcement continuing connected transac..
PU
2020BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Renews Two Deals with Beijing Airport Foo..
MT
2020BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Renews Leasing Deal with Parent
MT
2020BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Renews Retail Usage Deal with Beijing Air..
MT
2020BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Signs Traveler Services Resources Usage A..
MT
2020BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Signs Construction Projects Framework Dea..
MT
2020BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Signs Financial Services Deal
MT
2020BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : China Unicom Beijing Branch and Huawei An..
AQ
2020BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPOR : Airport Shares Jump 7% on Renewal of Powe..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 5 079 M 785 M 785 M
Net income 2020 -774 M -120 M -120 M
Net Debt 2020 3 403 M 526 M 526 M
P/E ratio 2020 -28,5x
Yield 2020 0,54%
Capitalization 24 242 M 3 756 M 3 747 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,44x
EV / Sales 2021 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 583
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 5,48 CNY
Last Close Price 5,29 CNY
Spread / Highest target 57,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,45%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Zhi Liang Han Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Zhi Yong Li Chief Financial Officer
Xue Song Liu Chairman
Sheng Li Song Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ren Jie Liu Director-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-1.70%3 756
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND2.81%30 178
FRAPORT AG7.98%6 048
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.-3.40%4 938
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.-11.36%4 178
SATS LTD.12.56%3 690
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ