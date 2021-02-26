Beijing Capital International Airport : ANNOUNCEMENT PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ANNOUNCEMENT

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Beijing Capital International Airport Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby informs the shareholders and potential investors of the Company that, based on the preliminary assessment of the latest unaudited management accounts of the Company and other information currently available to the Board, the Company is expected to record a net loss in the range of approximately RMB2.01 billion to approximately RMB2.07 billion for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Year"), as compared with the audited net profit of approximately RMB2.419 billion for the year ended 31 December 2019 (the "Preceding Year").

The Board considers that the expected net loss for the Year is mainly attributable to the relatively substantial decrease in the passenger throughput, aircraft movements, and cargo and mail throughput of Beijing Capital International Airport for the Year as compared with the Preceding Year due to the combined effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the diversion of Beijing Daxing International Airport in 2020, which in turn resulted in a decrease in the aeronautical revenue and non-aeronautical revenue of the Company.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment by the Board with reference to the information currently available including the unaudited management accounts of the Company for the Year, which have not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors or the audit and risk management committee of the Company. Such information will be subject to finalisation and necessary adjustments. The annual results announcement of the Company for the Year is expected to be published by the end of March 2021 and the corresponding annual report will be published subsequently.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Meng Xianwei Secretary to the Board

Beijing, the PRC

26 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:

Executive directors: Mr. Liu Xuesong, Mr. Han Zhiliang and Mr. Zhang Guoliang Non-executive directors: Mr. Gao Shiqing, Mr. Jia Jianqing and Mr. Song Kun Independent non-executive Mr. Jiang Ruiming, Mr. Liu Guibin, Mr. Zhang Jiali and directors: Mr. Stanley Hui Hon-chung

An announcement containing details of the matter is available for viewing on the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited athttp://www.hkexnews.hkunder "Latest Listed Company

Information", the website of the Company athttp://www.bcia.com.cnand the website of Irasia.com athttp://www.irasia.com/listco/hk/bcia.