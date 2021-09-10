Beijing Capital International Airport : August 2021 operation data

For immediate release 10 Sept, 2021

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

Announces August Traffic Data

[10 Sept 2021 - Beijing] Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited ("BCIA" or the "Company", Bloomberg code: 694.HK)

Item Data Change Aircraft Movements（unit：sorties） 18,157 -38.5% Domestic 15,828 -42.7% among which，HK, Macau & Taiwan 457 60.4% International 2,329 21.1% Passenger Throughput（unit：person-times） 1,507,524 -57.6% Domestic 1,486,356 -58.1% among which，HK, Macau & Taiwan 28,687 748.0% International 21,168 97.4% Cargo Throughput（unit：tones） 108,816 19.1% Domestic 53,853 5.8% among which，HK, Macau & Taiwan 6,443 31.2% International 54,963 35.8%

For the first eight months of 2021, the accumulative total of aircraft movements was 204,720, passenger throughput was 23,469,000 and cargo throughput was 880,730, representing increase of approximately 23.6%, 28.0% and 17.7% respectively, as compared with the same period of the previous year.

Important notes:

The above data are express data, which may be different from the actual data; Due to the existence of other forms of flight, there may be a difference between the sum of item numbers and the total count of some items; The above data are from the company's internal statistics and are only for investors' reference.

About Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited was incorporated as a joint stock company with limited liability in the People's Republic of China on 15 October 1999 to take over and manage the aeronautical operations and certain ancillary commercial businesses at the international airport in Beijing, the PRC. The Company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 1 February 2000. At present, the Company owns three terminals, three runways and completed facilities for serving passengers and handling cargos to operate and manage aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses mainly in Beijing Airport.

This express report is issued by Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited.