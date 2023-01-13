Advanced search
    694   CNE100000221

BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED

(694)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:26 2023-01-13 am EST
6.310 HKD   +3.95%
07:10aBeijing Capital International Airport : December 2022 operation data
01/09Asian tourism-focused businesses ready for China rebound as border reopens
01/08'Life is moving forward': China declares new COVID phase
Beijing Capital International Airport : December 2022 operation data

01/13/2023 | 07:10am EST
For immediate release

13 January, 2023

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

Announces December Traffic Data

[13 January 2023 - Beijing] Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited ("BCIA" or the "Company", Bloomberg code: 694.HK)

Item

Data

Change

Aircraft Movementsunitsorties

11,478

-48.1%

Domestic

10,506

-45.7%

among whichHK, Macau & Taiwan

382

-21.1%

International

972

-65.1%

Passenger Throughputunitperson-times

986,451

-51.0%

Domestic

950,409

-52.5%

among whichHK, Macau & Taiwan

22,836

23.9%

International

36,042

233.3%

Cargo Throughputunittones

61,579

-51.3%

Domestic

37,410

-38.3%

among whichHK, Macau & Taiwan

4,901

-23.7%

International

24,169

-63.3%

For the year of 2022, the accumulative total of aircraft movements was 157,710, representing a decrease of 47.1%; passenger throughput was 12,719,000, representing a decrease of 61.0%; and cargo throughput was 989,030, representing a decrease of 29.4% as compared with the same period of the previous year.

Important notes:

  1. The above data are express data, which may be different from the actual data;
  2. Due to the existence of other forms of flight, there may be a difference between the sum of item numbers and the total count of some items;
  3. The above data are from the company's internal statistics and are only for investors' reference.

About Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited was incorporated as a joint stock company with limited liability in the People's Republic of China on 15 October 1999 to take over and manage the aeronautical operations and certain ancillary commercial businesses at the international airport in Beijing, the PRC. The Company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 1 February 2000. At present, the Company owns three terminals, three runways and completed facilities for serving passengers and handling cargos to operate and manage aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses mainly in Beijing Airport.

This express report is issued by Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited.

Disclaimer

Beijing Capital International Airport Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 12:09:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
