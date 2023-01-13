Beijing Capital International Airport : December 2022 operation data

For immediate release 13 January, 2023

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

Announces December Traffic Data

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

Item Data Change Aircraft Movements（unit：sorties） 11,478 -48.1% Domestic 10,506 -45.7% among which，HK, Macau & Taiwan 382 -21.1% International 972 -65.1% Passenger Throughput（unit：person-times） 986,451 -51.0% Domestic 950,409 -52.5% among which，HK, Macau & Taiwan 22,836 23.9% International 36,042 233.3% Cargo Throughput（unit：tones） 61,579 -51.3% Domestic 37,410 -38.3% among which，HK, Macau & Taiwan 4,901 -23.7% International 24,169 -63.3%

For the year of 2022, the accumulative total of aircraft movements was 157,710, representing a decrease of 47.1%; passenger throughput was 12,719,000, representing a decrease of 61.0%; and cargo throughput was 989,030, representing a decrease of 29.4% as compared with the same period of the previous year.

Important notes:

The above data are express data, which may be different from the actual data; Due to the existence of other forms of flight, there may be a difference between the sum of item numbers and the total count of some items; The above data are from the company's internal statistics and are only for investors' reference.

