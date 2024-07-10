For immediate release 10 July, 2024

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

Announces June Traffic Data

[10 July 2024 - Beijing] Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited ("BCIA" or the "Company", Bloomberg code: 694.HK)

Item Data Change Aircraft Movements（unit：sorties） 35,108 8.9% Domestic 29,617 4.0% among which，HK, Macau & Taiwan 1,180 33.3% International 5,491 46.3% Passenger Throughput（unit：person-times） 5,486,253 23.0% Domestic 4,449,890 13.9% among which，HK, Macau & Taiwan 192,158 46.2% International 1,036,363 87.1% Cargo Throughput（unit：tones） 121,330 23.4% Domestic 63,736 6.2% among which，HK, Macau & Taiwan 6,592 11.4% International 57,594 50.4%

For the first half year of 2024, the accumulative total of aircraft movements was 211,420, representing an increase of 20.2%; passenger throughput was 32,705,000, representing an increase of 41.6%; and cargo throughput was 704,670, representing an increase of 48.9% as compared with the same period of the previous year.

Important notes:

The above data are express data, which may be different from the actual data; Due to the existence of other forms of flight, there may be a difference between the sum of item numbers and the total count of some items; The above data are from the company's internal statistics and are only for investors' reference.

About Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited was incorporated as a joint stock company with limited liability in the People's Republic of China on 15 October 1999 to take over and manage the aeronautical operations and certain ancillary commercial businesses at the international airport in Beijing, the PRC. The Company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 1 February 2000. At present, the Company owns three terminals, three runways and completed facilities for serving passengers and handling cargos to operate and manage aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses mainly in Beijing Airport.

This express report is issued by Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited.