Beijing Capital International Airport : March 2023 operation data

For immediate release 10 April, 2023

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

Announces March Traffic Data

[10 April 2023 - Beijing] Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited ("BCIA" or the "Company", Bloomberg code: 694.HK)

Item Data Change Aircraft Movements（unit：sorties） 30,067 135.9% Domestic 28,109 169.1% among which，HK, Macau & Taiwan 729 63.5% International 1,958 -14.9% Passenger Throughput（unit：person-times） 3,750,489 300.7% Domestic 3,523,917 281.3% among which，HK, Macau & Taiwan 97,241 593.3% International 226,572 1826.3% Cargo Throughput（unit：tones） 78,536 -20.7% Domestic 46,413 -3.0% among which，HK, Macau & Taiwan 6,084 -7.7% International 32,123 -37.2%

For the first three months of 2023, the accumulative total of aircraft movements was 79,490, representing an increase of 57.6%; passenger throughput was 10,164,000, representing an increase of 134.6%; and cargo throughput was 206,540, representing a decrease of 28.8% as compared with the same period of the previous year.

Important notes:

The above data are express data, which may be different from the actual data; Due to the existence of other forms of flight, there may be a difference between the sum of item numbers and the total count of some items; The above data are from the company's internal statistics and are only for investors' reference.

About Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited was incorporated as a joint stock company with limited liability in the People's Republic of China on 15 October 1999 to take over and manage the aeronautical operations and certain ancillary commercial businesses at the international airport in Beijing, the PRC. The Company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 1 February 2000. At present, the Company owns three terminals, three runways and completed facilities for serving passengers and handling cargos to operate and manage aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses mainly in Beijing Airport.

