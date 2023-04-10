Advanced search
Beijing Capital International Airport : March 2023 operation data

04/10/2023 | 06:56am EDT
For immediate release

10 April, 2023

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

Announces March Traffic Data

[10 April 2023 - Beijing] Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited ("BCIA" or the "Company", Bloomberg code: 694.HK)

Item

Data

Change

Aircraft Movementsunitsorties

30,067

135.9%

Domestic

28,109

169.1%

among whichHK, Macau & Taiwan

729

63.5%

International

1,958

-14.9%

Passenger Throughputunitperson-times

3,750,489

300.7%

Domestic

3,523,917

281.3%

among whichHK, Macau & Taiwan

97,241

593.3%

International

226,572

1826.3%

Cargo Throughputunittones

78,536

-20.7%

Domestic

46,413

-3.0%

among whichHK, Macau & Taiwan

6,084

-7.7%

International

32,123

-37.2%

For the first three months of 2023, the accumulative total of aircraft movements was 79,490, representing an increase of 57.6%; passenger throughput was 10,164,000, representing an increase of 134.6%; and cargo throughput was 206,540, representing a decrease of 28.8% as compared with the same period of the previous year.

Important notes:

  1. The above data are express data, which may be different from the actual data;
  2. Due to the existence of other forms of flight, there may be a difference between the sum of item numbers and the total count of some items;
  3. The above data are from the company's internal statistics and are only for investors' reference.

About Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited was incorporated as a joint stock company with limited liability in the People's Republic of China on 15 October 1999 to take over and manage the aeronautical operations and certain ancillary commercial businesses at the international airport in Beijing, the PRC. The Company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 1 February 2000. At present, the Company owns three terminals, three runways and completed facilities for serving passengers and handling cargos to operate and manage aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses mainly in Beijing Airport.

This express report is issued by Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited.

Disclaimer

Beijing Capital International Airport Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 10:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
