Beijing Capital International Airport : October 2022 operation data

For immediate release 10 November, 2022

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

Announces October Traffic Data

[10 November 2022 - Beijing] Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited ("BCIA" or the "Company", Bloomberg code: 694.HK)

Item Data Change Aircraft Movements（unit：sorties） 9,069 -67.0% Domestic 7,771 -68.5% among which，HK, Macau & Taiwan 422 12.5% International 1,298 -54.1% Passenger Throughput（unit：person-times） 610,855 -79.9% Domestic 583,938 -80.7% among which，HK, Macau & Taiwan 17,997 66.1% International 26,917 64.6% Cargo Throughput（unit：tones） 66,051 -49.8% Domestic 35,224 -45.5% among which，HK, Macau & Taiwan 5,199 -7.2% International 30,827 -53.9%

For the first ten months of 2022, the accumulative total of aircraft movements was 137,940, representing a decrease of 46.9%; passenger throughput was 11,182,000, representing a decrease of 62.0%; and cargo throughput was 864,970, representing a decrease of 24.6% as compared with the same period of the previous year.

Important notes:

The above data are express data, which may be different from the actual data; Due to the existence of other forms of flight, there may be a difference between the sum of item numbers and the total count of some items; The above data are from the company's internal statistics and are only for investors' reference.

About Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited was incorporated as a joint stock company with limited liability in the People's Republic of China on 15 October 1999 to take over and manage the aeronautical operations and certain ancillary commercial businesses at the international airport in Beijing, the PRC. The Company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 1 February 2000. At present, the Company owns three terminals, three runways and completed facilities for serving passengers and handling cargos to operate and manage aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses mainly in Beijing Airport.

This express report is issued by Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited.