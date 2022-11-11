Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    694   CNE100000221

BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED

(694)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08 2022-11-11 am EST
4.850 HKD   +4.53%
06:42aBeijing Capital International Airport : October 2022 operation data
PU
10/31Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/20Beijing Capital International Airport Renews Maintenance Contract for Another Three Years
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beijing Capital International Airport : October 2022 operation data

11/11/2022 | 06:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For immediate release

10 November, 2022

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

Announces October Traffic Data

[10 November 2022 - Beijing] Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited ("BCIA" or the "Company", Bloomberg code: 694.HK)

Item

Data

Change

Aircraft Movementsunitsorties

9,069

-67.0%

Domestic

7,771

-68.5%

among whichHK, Macau & Taiwan

422

12.5%

International

1,298

-54.1%

Passenger Throughputunitperson-times

610,855

-79.9%

Domestic

583,938

-80.7%

among whichHK, Macau & Taiwan

17,997

66.1%

International

26,917

64.6%

Cargo Throughputunittones

66,051

-49.8%

Domestic

35,224

-45.5%

among whichHK, Macau & Taiwan

5,199

-7.2%

International

30,827

-53.9%

For the first ten months of 2022, the accumulative total of aircraft movements was 137,940, representing a decrease of 46.9%; passenger throughput was 11,182,000, representing a decrease of 62.0%; and cargo throughput was 864,970, representing a decrease of 24.6% as compared with the same period of the previous year.

Important notes:

  1. The above data are express data, which may be different from the actual data;
  2. Due to the existence of other forms of flight, there may be a difference between the sum of item numbers and the total count of some items;
  3. The above data are from the company's internal statistics and are only for investors' reference.

About Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited

Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited was incorporated as a joint stock company with limited liability in the People's Republic of China on 15 October 1999 to take over and manage the aeronautical operations and certain ancillary commercial businesses at the international airport in Beijing, the PRC. The Company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 1 February 2000. At present, the Company owns three terminals, three runways and completed facilities for serving passengers and handling cargos to operate and manage aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses mainly in Beijing Airport.

This express report is issued by Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited.

Disclaimer

Beijing Capital International Airport Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2022 11:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED
06:42aBeijing Capital International Airpor : October 2022 operation data
PU
10/31Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the ..
CI
10/20Beijing Capital International Airport Renews Maintenance Contract for Another Three Yea..
MT
10/20Beijing Capital International Airport Extends Security Services Contract
MT
10/11Beijing Capital International Airpor : September 2022 operation data
PU
09/29Beijing Capital Airport Reduces Guaranteed Resources Usage Fee; Shares Fall 5%
MT
09/13Beijing Capital International Airpor : August 2022 operation data
PU
09/02UBS Adjusts Beijing Capital International Airport's Price Target to HK$5.82 From HK$5.6..
MT
08/30Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the ..
CI
08/24Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited Announces Executive Appointments
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 095 M 429 M 429 M
Net income 2022 -2 116 M -294 M -294 M
Net Debt 2022 7 179 M 996 M 996 M
P/E ratio 2022 -8,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 521 M 2 708 M 2 708 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,63x
EV / Sales 2023 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 1 567
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 4,26 CNY
Average target price 4,98 CNY
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zhi Liang Han CEO, Executive Director & General Manager
Zhi Yong Li Chief Financial Officer
Chang Yi Wang Chairman
Chun Chen Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ruiming Jiang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIJING CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT COMPANY LIMITED-2.73%2 708
AIRPORTS OF THAILAND22.54%29 458
GUANGZHOU BAIYUN INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT CO., LTD.32.34%5 240
FRAPORT AG-27.37%4 036
JAPAN AIRPORT TERMINAL CO., LTD.26.67%3 989
GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DEL CENTRO NORTE, S.A.B. DE C.V.17.42%3 219