Beijing Capital Land : NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
04/12/2021 | 10:41am EDT
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2868)
NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an Annual General Meeting (the ''AGM'') of Beijing Capital Land Ltd. (the ''Company'') will be held on Thursday, 20 May 2021 at 9 : 00 a.m. at Block A, Fucheng Building, No. 98, Beilishi Road, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (''PRC'') to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
''THAT
the Directors' Report of the Company for the year of 2020 be and is hereby approved and confirmed;
the Report of the Supervisory Committee of the Company for the year of 2020 be and is hereby approved and confirmed;
the audited financial statements and the Auditors' Report of the Company for the year of 2020 be and are hereby approved and confirmed; and
the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the Company's auditors for the year of 2021 be and is hereby approved and confirmed and the board of directors of the Company (the ''Board'') be and is hereby authorized to determine their remunerations.''
SPECIAL RESOLUTION
''THAT
5. the Board be and is hereby granted a general and unconditional mandate to separately or concurrently issue, allot and deal with additional H shares (the ''H Shares''), domestic shares (the ''Domestic Shares'') and/or non-H foreign shares (the ''Non-H Foreign Shares'') in the share capital of the Company:
subject to no. 5(c) and no. 5(d) herein and pursuant to the listing rules of the relevant stock exchanges (as amended from time to time) and the PRC Company Law, the exercise by the Board of the following powers to be granted by the general and unconditional mandate to allot, issue and deal with the shares of the Company during the Relevant Period and to determine the terms and conditions for the allotment and issue of new shares including the following terms:
class and number of new shares to be issued;
issue price of new shares;
starting and closing dates for the issue;
class and number of new shares to be issued to existing shareholders of the Company; and
making or granting of offers, agreements and options which might require the exercise of such powers;
the approval in no. 5(a) herein shall authorize the Board during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;
the aggregate nominal amount of new H Shares, new Domestic Shares and new Non-H Foreign Shares allotted, issued and dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued and dealt with (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) by the Board pursuant to the approval in no. 5(a) herein, otherwise than pursuant to the issue of shares by conversion of the surplus reserve into share capital in accordance with the PRC Company Law and the articles of association of the Company (the ''Articles''), shall not exceed 20% of each of the existing H Shares, Domestic Shares and Non-H Foreign Shares;
in exercising the powers granted under no. 5(a) herein, the Board shall comply with the listing rules of the relevant stock exchanges (as amended from time to time) and the PRC Company Law and shall obtain approvals from the China Securities Regulatory Commission and other relevant PRC authorities;
for the purpose of this resolution:
''Relevant Period'' means the period from the passing of this resolution until the earliest of:
the expiration of the 12-month period following the passing of this resolution;
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company following the passing of this resolution;
the date on which the authority set out in this resolution is revoked or varied by a special resolution of the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') in a general meeting;
subject to the approvals by the relevant authorities in the PRC and place of listing and upon the exercise of the powers pursuant to no. 5(a) herein in accordance with the PRC Company Law and other relevant laws and regulations, the Board be and is hereby authorized to increase the registered capital of the Company to the required amount and to act on behalf of the Company in respect of matters relating to registration with the relevant authorities in the PRC and place of listing and other necessary procedures;
the Board be and is hereby authorized to sign the necessary documents, complete the necessary formalities and take other necessary steps to complete the allotment, issuance and listing of new shares, provided that the same shall not violate the relevant laws, administrative regulations, listing rules of the relevant stock exchanges and the Articles; and
subject to the approvals by the relevant PRC authorities and in accordance with the listing rules of the relevant stock exchanges, the Board be and is hereby authorized to make appropriate and necessary amendments to the Articles to reflect the alteration of the share capital and shareholding structures of the Company pursuant to the exercise of this mandate.''
By order of the Board
Beijing Capital Land Ltd.
Lee Sze Wai
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 12 April 2021
Notes:
Voting Arrangements
If you are a registered member of the Company, you are entitled to attend the AGM and cast your vote in person. If you are a registered Shareholder and do not plan to attend the AGM, you may appoint in a proxy to exercise your rights at the AGM. You may also appoint separate proxies to represent respectively the number of the shares held by you as specified in each of your proxy forms and instruct your proxy(ies) to cast your vote(s) at the AGM.
If you are not a registered member of the Company (e.g. your shares are held through a nominee or broker), you may instruct them to appoint you as their proxy or corporate representative to attend and vote at the AGM.
Eligibility to attend the AGM
The Share register of the Company will be closed from Friday, 14 May 2021 to Thursday, 20 May 2021 (both days inclusive), during which no transfer of Shares will be effected. The Shareholders whose names appear in the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Thursday, 13 May 2021 may attend the AGM after completing the registration procedures.
Proxy
Any Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the AGM is entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote at the meeting on his or her behalf. A proxy need not be a Shareholder.
In order to be valid, the proxy form and, if such proxy form is signed by a person under a power of attorney or other authority on behalf of the appointer, a notarially certified copy of that power of attorney or authority, shall be deposited by holders of Domestic Shares or non-H Foreign Shares at the place of business of the Company in the PRC not less than 24 hours before the time for holding of the AGM, or by the holder of H Shares at the place of business of the Company in Hong Kong or to the H Share registrar of the Company by such time. The H Share registrar of the Company is Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17 Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong by such time.
Shareholders or their proxies shall produce their identification documents when attending the AGM.
Miscellaneous
The duration of the AGM is expected not to exceed half a day. All shareholders who attend the AGM shall arrange for their own transportation and accommodation at their own expenses.
All voting at the AGM will be conducted by poll.
Place of business of the Company in the PRC:
Block A, Fucheng Building, No. 98, Beilishi Road, Xicheng District,
Beijing, PRC
Telephone: 86-10-6192 8888
Email: ir@bjcapitalland.com.cn
Place of business of the Company in Hong Kong:
Suites 4602-05,
One Exchange Square, Central, Hong Kong
Telephone: 852-2869 9098
Facsimile: 852-2869 9708
The Board as of the date of this announcement comprises Mr. Li Songping (Chairman) who is the non-executive Director, Mr. Zhong Beichen (President), Mr. Huang Ziquan, Mr. Hu Weimin and Mr. Fan Shubin who are the executive Directors, Ms. Sun Baojie who is the non-executive Director, Mr. Li Wang, Mr. Wong Yik Chung, John and Mr. Liu Xin who are the independent non-executive Directors.
