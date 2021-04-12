Beijing Capital Land : Proxy Form for Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 May 2021 (or at any adjournment thereof)

I/We2 (of
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2868)
Proxy Form for Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 May 2021
(or at any adjournment thereof)
No. of shares to which this Proxy relates1
Type of shares (domestic shares or non-H foreign shares or H shares of the Company) to which this Proxy relates1
)
being the registered holder(s) of domestic share(s)/non-H foreign share(s)/H share(s)3 of Beijing Capital Land Ltd. (the ''Company'') HEREBY APPOINT the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting of the Company or4
(of)
as my/our proxy at the annual general meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) of the Company (the ''Annual General Meeting'') to be held at Block A, Fucheng Building, No. 98, Beilishi Road, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC'') on Thursday, 20 May 2021 at 9 : 00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 12 April 2021 and at the Annual General Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote on my/ our behalf in respect of the resolutions as directed below:
|
Ordinary Resolutions
|
For5
|
Against5
-
To approve the Report of the Board of Directors of the Company for the year of 2020.
-
To approve the Report of the Supervisory Committee of the Company for the year of 2020.
-
To approve the audited financial statements and the Auditors' Report of the Company for the year of 2020.
-
To approve the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the Company's auditors for the year of 2021 and authorize the board of directors of the Company to determine their remunerations.
Special Resolution
5. To approve the General Mandate to issue shares.
Signed thisday of2021.Signature(s)
Holder(s) of domestic shares or non-H foreign shares or H shares
Notes:
-
Please insert the number of domestic shares or non-H foreign shares or H shares relates to this proxy form. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to domestic shares or non-H foreign shares or H shares in the capital of the Company registered in your name(s).
-
Please insert full name(s) (in Chinese and English) and registered address(s) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK LETTERS.
-
Please delete as appropriate.
-
A proxy need not be a member of the Company. A holder of domestic shares or non-H foreign or H shares is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote in his/her stead. If such an appointment is made, you may delete the words ''the Chairman of the annual general meeting of the Company or'' and insert the name and address of the person appointed as proxy in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS PROXY FORM MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT.
-
Please indicate with a ''✓'' in the appropriate space how you wish the proxy to vote on your behalf on a poll. If this form is returned duly signed, but without any such indication, the proxy will vote or abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Annual General Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice of Annual General Meeting.
-
In the case of joint holders, the vote of the senior who tenders as vote, whether in person or by proxy or by representative, will be accepted to the execution of the votes of the other joint holder(s). For this purpose, seniority is determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.
-
This proxy form must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of corporation, must be under its common seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorized. If the proxy form is signed by your attorney, the written authorization or other authorization documents of such attorney should be notarized.
-
In order to be valid, for holders of domestic shares or non-H foreign shares, the written authorization or authorization documents which have been notarized, if any, together with this completed proxy form must be delivered to the Company's place of business in the PRC 24 hours before the time of the holding of the Annual General Meeting. In order to be valid, for holders of H shares, the above documents must be delivered to the place of business of the Company in Hong Kong or the H Share registrar of the Company within the same period. The H Share registrar of the Company is Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at Shops 1712-1716, 17 Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
-
Completion and delivery of the proxy form will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Annual General Meeting if you so wish.
-
The description of the resolutions is by way of summary only. The full text appears in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 12 April 2021.
Disclaimer
Beijing Capital Land Limited published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 14:44:05 UTC.