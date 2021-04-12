Beijing Capital Land : Proxy Form for Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 May 2021 (or at any adjournment thereof)

I/We 2 (of

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2868)

Proxy Form for Annual General Meeting to be held on 20 May 2021

(or at any adjournment thereof)

No. of shares to which this Proxy relates1

Type of shares (domestic shares or non-H foreign shares or H shares of the Company) to which this Proxy relates1

)

being the registered holder(s) of domestic share(s)/non-H foreign share(s)/H share(s)3 of Beijing Capital Land Ltd. (the ''Company'') HEREBY APPOINT the Chairman of the Annual General Meeting of the Company or4

(of)

as my/our proxy at the annual general meeting (and at any adjournment thereof) of the Company (the ''Annual General Meeting'') to be held at Block A, Fucheng Building, No. 98, Beilishi Road, Xicheng District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the ''PRC'') on Thursday, 20 May 2021 at 9 : 00 a.m. for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, passing the resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 12 April 2021 and at the Annual General Meeting (or at any adjournment thereof) to vote on my/ our behalf in respect of the resolutions as directed below:

Ordinary Resolutions For5 Against5

To approve the Report of the Board of Directors of the Company for the year of 2020. To approve the Report of the Supervisory Committee of the Company for the year of 2020. To approve the audited financial statements and the Auditors' Report of the Company for the year of 2020. To approve the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian LLP as the Company's auditors for the year of 2021 and authorize the board of directors of the Company to determine their remunerations.

Special Resolution

5. To approve the General Mandate to issue shares.

Signed thisday of2021.Signature(s)

Holder(s) of domestic shares or non-H foreign shares or H shares

Notes: