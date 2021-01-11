Log in
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.

BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.

(002385)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China set to approve domestic GMO corn, soy crop varieties

01/11/2021 | 03:17am EST
BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Monday it was set to approve the safety of a new genetically modified (GMO) corn variety and a GMO soybean, both produced by local company Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co Ltd.

China last year approved three domestically designed GMO crops as safe, the first to gain a safety certificate in a decade.

It has never approved any GMO soybean or corn varieties for planting in the country, even though it permits the import of GMO crops for use in animal feed.

The government has said recently, however, that it wants to support biotech breeding to boost food security, leading the industry to expect further progress towards commercialisation in the coming year.

The ministry has opened its plan for safety approval for public comment until Feb. 1.

It also said on Monday it had approved two new GMO corn varieties for import.

One of the varieties, MON87411, is sold by Bayer's Crop Science unit and the other, MZIR098, is produced by Syngenta.

"We appreciate the approval of an existing product," said Holger Elfes, a spokesman for Bayer.

Syngenta could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Hallie Gu; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Mark Potter)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAYER AG -1.01% 50.98 Delayed Quote.6.95%
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD. -3.37% 10.9 End-of-day quote.12.84%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.46% 496.25 End-of-day quote.2.53%
SOYBEAN OIL FUTURES (ZL) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -1.33% 43.76 End-of-day quote.0.99%
Financials
Sales 2020 23 608 M 3 640 M 3 640 M
Net income 2020 2 265 M 349 M 349 M
Net cash 2020 292 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
Yield 2020 2,35%
Capitalization 45 729 M 7 065 M 7 050 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,92x
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 13 855
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 9,76 CNY
Last Close Price 10,90 CNY
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Li Zhong Zhang President & Director
Gen Huo Shao Chairman
Wei Ping Song Director & Vice President
Jie Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Zhong Heng Chen Secretary & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.,LTD.12.84%7 065
GUANGDONG HAID GROUP CO., LIMITED7.68%18 102
CHAROEN POKPHAND FOODS4.67%7 826
PT CHAROEN POKPHAND INDONESIA TBK2.68%7 793
BLUESTAR ADISSEO COMPANY0.70%4 802
AKTIESELSKABET SCHOUW & CO.4.38%2 539
