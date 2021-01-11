China set to approve domestic GMO corn, soy crop varieties

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Agriculture
and Rural Affairs said on Monday it was set to approve the
safety of a new genetically modified (GMO) corn variety and a
GMO soybean, both produced by local company Beijing Dabeinong
Technology Group Co Ltd.
China last year approved three domestically designed GMO
crops as safe, the first to gain a safety certificate in a
decade.
It has never approved any GMO soybean or corn varieties for
planting in the country, even though it permits the import of
GMO crops for use in animal feed.
The government has said recently, however, that it wants to
support biotech breeding to boost food security, leading the
industry to expect further progress towards commercialisation in
the coming year.
The ministry has opened its plan for safety approval for
public comment until Feb. 1.
It also said on Monday it had approved two new GMO corn
varieties for import.
One of the varieties, MON87411, is sold by Bayer's
Crop Science unit and the other, MZIR098, is produced
by Syngenta.
"We appreciate the approval of an existing product," said
Holger Elfes, a spokesman for Bayer.
Syngenta could not immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Dominique Patton and Hallie Gu; Editing by Himani
Sarkar and Mark Potter)