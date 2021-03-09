Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy : SUMMARY OF POWER GENERATION FOR FEBRUARY 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01250)

SUMMARY OF POWER GENERATION FOR FEBRUARY 2021

This voluntary announcement is made by Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that, according to the Company's preliminary statistics currently available, the power generation of the Group on a consolidated basis amounted to approximately 351,467 megawatt-hour ("MWh") for February 2021, representing an increase of approximately 35.5% compared with the corresponding period of 2020. For the two months ended 28 February 2021 (the "Period"), the aggregate power generation of the Group amounted to approximately 702,997 MWh, representing an increase of approximately 47.8% compared with the corresponding period of 2020.

The operating power generation* of the projects held and/or managed by the Group, the associates and the joint ventures of the Group for February 2021 was approximately 451,404 MWh, representing an increase of approximately 36.3% compared with the corresponding period of 2020. For the Period, the aggregate operating power generation of the projects held and/or managed by the Group, the associates and the joint ventures of the Group amounted to approximately 889,689 MWh, representing an increase of approximately 55.1% compared with the corresponding period of 2020.

*The operating power generation included (i) the power generation of the projects held by the Group, the associates and the joint ventures of the Group; and (ii) the power generation of the projects managed by the Group through the provision of entrusted management services.

Among them, details of the power generation of the Group's centralised photovoltaic power plants (including those held by the joint ventures of the Group) and wind power plants are set out as follows:

Approximate aggregate Approximate Approximate Approximate power power power aggregate generation generation generation Year-on-year power for the Year-on-year for February for February percentage generation corresponding percentage Location 2021 2020 change for the Period period of 2020 change (MWh) (MWh) (%) (MWh) (MWh) (%) Centralised photovoltaic power plants Subsidiaries: Hebei Province 45,807 41,638 10.0 102,630 82,301 24.7 Henan Province 25,251 24,831 1.7 51,523 41,318 24.7 Shandong Province 20,880 15,359 35.9 42,879 29,510 45.3 Guizhou Province 12,919 14,555 (11.2) 23,032 30,256 (23.9) Anhui Province 17,780 14,792 20.2 32,725 22,374 46.3 Shaanxi Province 17,357 20,959 (17.2) 36,075 35,490 1.6 Jiangxi Province 8,771 9,110 (3.7) 19,450 15,084 28.9 Jiangsu Province 9,180 14,987 (38.7) 17,611 25,255 (30.3) The Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region 9,280 12,040 (22.9) 19,605 20,695 (5.3) Hubei Province 3,129 2,722 15.0 6,173 4,673 32.1 Jilin Province 3,517 4,002 (12.1) 6,834 7,761 (11.9) The Tibet Autonomous Region 3,410 3,168 7.6 6,767 6,046 11.9 Tianjin Municipality 3,175 2,623 21.0 6,288 5,503 14.3 Yunnan Province 3,042 2,906 4.7 5,870 5,852 0.3 Shanxi Province 2,395 2,419 (1.0) 4,938 4,088 20.8 Whyalla, Southern Australia, Australia 779 865 (9.9) 1,674 1,825 (8.3) Joint ventures: Anhui Province 6,453 5,523 16.8 12,296 7,735 59.0 Hubei Province 2,122 2,195 (3.3) 4,062 3,521 15.4 Sub-total 195,247 194,694 0.3 400,432 349,287 14.6 Wind power plants Subsidiaries: The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region 38,105 31,077 22.6 82,668 53,551 54.4 Henan Province 45,518 7,347 519.5 86,498 11,041 683.4 Hebei Province 25,542 - N/A 49,381 - N/A Shandong Province 20,306 8,942 127.1 31,581 13,137 140.4 Sub-total 129,471 47,366 173.3 250,128 77,729 221.8 Total 324,718 242,060 34.1 650,560 427,016 52.4

Note: The figures provided herein are subject to rounding adjustments and will be subject to other possible adjustments due to accounting procedures.

Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above is based on preliminary internal management information only. Such information is for the purpose of investors' reference only and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or indication of the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group for the Period or for the year ending 31 December 2021.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited

Hu Xiaoyong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Directors, namely Mr. Hu Xiaoyong, Mr. Shi Xiaobei, Mr. Tan Zaixing and Ms. Huang Danxia as executive Directors; and Mr. Li Fujun, Mr. Xu Honghua and Mr. Chiu Kung Chik as independent non-executive

Directors.