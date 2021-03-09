Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy : SUMMARY OF POWER GENERATION FOR FEBRUARY 2021
03/09/2021 | 07:21am EST
SUMMARY OF POWER GENERATION FOR FEBRUARY 2021
This voluntary announcement is made by Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that, according to the Company's preliminary statistics currently available, the power generation of the Group on a consolidated basis amounted to approximately 351,467 megawatt-hour ("MWh") for February 2021, representing an increase of approximately 35.5% compared with the corresponding period of 2020. For the two months ended 28 February 2021 (the "Period"), the aggregate power generation of the Group amounted to approximately 702,997 MWh, representing an increase of approximately 47.8% compared with the corresponding period of 2020.
The operating power generation* of the projects held and/or managed by the Group, the associates and the joint ventures of the Group for February 2021 was approximately 451,404 MWh, representing an increase of approximately 36.3% compared with the corresponding period of 2020. For the Period, the aggregate operating power generation of the projects held and/or managed by the Group, the associates and the joint ventures of the Group amounted to approximately 889,689 MWh, representing an increase of approximately 55.1% compared with the corresponding period of 2020.
*The operating power generation included (i) the power generation of the projects held by the Group, the associates and the joint ventures of the Group; and (ii) the power generation of the projects managed by the Group through the provision of entrusted management services.
Among them, details of the power generation of the Group's centralised photovoltaic power plants (including those held by the joint ventures of the Group) and wind power plants are set out as follows:
Approximate
aggregate
Approximate
Approximate
Approximate
power
power
power
aggregate
generation
generation
generation
Year-on-year
power
for the
Year-on-year
for February
for February
percentage
generation
corresponding
percentage
Location
2021
2020
change
for the Period
period of 2020
change
(MWh)
(MWh)
(%)
(MWh)
(MWh)
(%)
Centralised photovoltaic power plants
Subsidiaries:
Hebei Province
45,807
41,638
10.0
102,630
82,301
24.7
Henan Province
25,251
24,831
1.7
51,523
41,318
24.7
Shandong Province
20,880
15,359
35.9
42,879
29,510
45.3
Guizhou Province
12,919
14,555
(11.2)
23,032
30,256
(23.9)
Anhui Province
17,780
14,792
20.2
32,725
22,374
46.3
Shaanxi Province
17,357
20,959
(17.2)
36,075
35,490
1.6
Jiangxi Province
8,771
9,110
(3.7)
19,450
15,084
28.9
Jiangsu Province
9,180
14,987
(38.7)
17,611
25,255
(30.3)
The Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region
9,280
12,040
(22.9)
19,605
20,695
(5.3)
Hubei Province
3,129
2,722
15.0
6,173
4,673
32.1
Jilin Province
3,517
4,002
(12.1)
6,834
7,761
(11.9)
The Tibet Autonomous Region
3,410
3,168
7.6
6,767
6,046
11.9
Tianjin Municipality
3,175
2,623
21.0
6,288
5,503
14.3
Yunnan Province
3,042
2,906
4.7
5,870
5,852
0.3
Shanxi Province
2,395
2,419
(1.0)
4,938
4,088
20.8
Whyalla, Southern Australia, Australia
779
865
(9.9)
1,674
1,825
(8.3)
Joint ventures:
Anhui Province
6,453
5,523
16.8
12,296
7,735
59.0
Hubei Province
2,122
2,195
(3.3)
4,062
3,521
15.4
Sub-total
195,247
194,694
0.3
400,432
349,287
14.6
Wind power plants
Subsidiaries:
The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region
38,105
31,077
22.6
82,668
53,551
54.4
Henan Province
45,518
7,347
519.5
86,498
11,041
683.4
Hebei Province
25,542
-
N/A
49,381
-
N/A
Shandong Province
20,306
8,942
127.1
31,581
13,137
140.4
Sub-total
129,471
47,366
173.3
250,128
77,729
221.8
Total
324,718
242,060
34.1
650,560
427,016
52.4
Note:The figures provided herein are subject to rounding adjustments and will be subject to other possible adjustments due to accounting procedures.
Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above is based on preliminary internal management information only. Such information is for the purpose of investors' reference only and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or indication of the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group for the Period or for the year ending 31 December 2021.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
By Order of the Board
Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited
Hu Xiaoyong
Chairman
Hong Kong, 9 March 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Directors, namely Mr. Hu Xiaoyong, Mr. Shi Xiaobei, Mr. Tan Zaixing and Ms. Huang Danxia as executive Directors; and Mr. Li Fujun, Mr. Xu Honghua and Mr. Chiu Kung Chik as independent non-executive
