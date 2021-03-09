Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited    1250   KYG1146W1050

BEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(1250)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy : SUMMARY OF POWER GENERATION FOR FEBRUARY 2021

03/09/2021 | 07:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 01250)

SUMMARY OF POWER GENERATION FOR FEBRUARY 2021

This voluntary announcement is made by Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that, according to the Company's preliminary statistics currently available, the power generation of the Group on a consolidated basis amounted to approximately 351,467 megawatt-hour ("MWh") for February 2021, representing an increase of approximately 35.5% compared with the corresponding period of 2020. For the two months ended 28 February 2021 (the "Period"), the aggregate power generation of the Group amounted to approximately 702,997 MWh, representing an increase of approximately 47.8% compared with the corresponding period of 2020.

The operating power generation* of the projects held and/or managed by the Group, the associates and the joint ventures of the Group for February 2021 was approximately 451,404 MWh, representing an increase of approximately 36.3% compared with the corresponding period of 2020. For the Period, the aggregate operating power generation of the projects held and/or managed by the Group, the associates and the joint ventures of the Group amounted to approximately 889,689 MWh, representing an increase of approximately 55.1% compared with the corresponding period of 2020.

*The operating power generation included (i) the power generation of the projects held by the Group, the associates and the joint ventures of the Group; and (ii) the power generation of the projects managed by the Group through the provision of entrusted management services.

Among them, details of the power generation of the Group's centralised photovoltaic power plants (including those held by the joint ventures of the Group) and wind power plants are set out as follows:

Approximate

aggregate

Approximate

Approximate

Approximate

power

power

power

aggregate

generation

generation

generation

Year-on-year

power

for the

Year-on-year

for February

for February

percentage

generation

corresponding

percentage

Location

2021

2020

change

for the Period

period of 2020

change

(MWh)

(MWh)

(%)

(MWh)

(MWh)

(%)

Centralised photovoltaic power plants

Subsidiaries:

Hebei Province

45,807

41,638

10.0

102,630

82,301

24.7

Henan Province

25,251

24,831

1.7

51,523

41,318

24.7

Shandong Province

20,880

15,359

35.9

42,879

29,510

45.3

Guizhou Province

12,919

14,555

(11.2)

23,032

30,256

(23.9)

Anhui Province

17,780

14,792

20.2

32,725

22,374

46.3

Shaanxi Province

17,357

20,959

(17.2)

36,075

35,490

1.6

Jiangxi Province

8,771

9,110

(3.7)

19,450

15,084

28.9

Jiangsu Province

9,180

14,987

(38.7)

17,611

25,255

(30.3)

The Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region

9,280

12,040

(22.9)

19,605

20,695

(5.3)

Hubei Province

3,129

2,722

15.0

6,173

4,673

32.1

Jilin Province

3,517

4,002

(12.1)

6,834

7,761

(11.9)

The Tibet Autonomous Region

3,410

3,168

7.6

6,767

6,046

11.9

Tianjin Municipality

3,175

2,623

21.0

6,288

5,503

14.3

Yunnan Province

3,042

2,906

4.7

5,870

5,852

0.3

Shanxi Province

2,395

2,419

(1.0)

4,938

4,088

20.8

Whyalla, Southern Australia, Australia

779

865

(9.9)

1,674

1,825

(8.3)

Joint ventures:

Anhui Province

6,453

5,523

16.8

12,296

7,735

59.0

Hubei Province

2,122

2,195

(3.3)

4,062

3,521

15.4

Sub-total

195,247

194,694

0.3

400,432

349,287

14.6

Wind power plants

Subsidiaries:

The Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

38,105

31,077

22.6

82,668

53,551

54.4

Henan Province

45,518

7,347

519.5

86,498

11,041

683.4

Hebei Province

25,542

-

N/A

49,381

-

N/A

Shandong Province

20,306

8,942

127.1

31,581

13,137

140.4

Sub-total

129,471

47,366

173.3

250,128

77,729

221.8

Total

324,718

242,060

34.1

650,560

427,016

52.4

Note: The figures provided herein are subject to rounding adjustments and will be subject to other possible adjustments due to accounting procedures.

Shareholders and/or potential investors of the Company are hereby reminded that the information provided above is based on preliminary internal management information only. Such information is for the purpose of investors' reference only and is by no means a representation or a basis of reference or indication of the revenue or profit to be generated or derived by the Group or any financial performance of the Group for the Period or for the year ending 31 December 2021.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited

Hu Xiaoyong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 9 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Directors, namely Mr. Hu Xiaoyong, Mr. Shi Xiaobei, Mr. Tan Zaixing and Ms. Huang Danxia as executive Directors; and Mr. Li Fujun, Mr. Xu Honghua and Mr. Chiu Kung Chik as independent non-executive

Directors.

Disclaimer

Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 12:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
07:21aBEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY  : Summary of power generation for february 202..
PU
03/02BEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY  : Enterprise Clean Energy Inks Framework Coope..
MT
03/02BEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY  : Voluntary announcement - framework cooperati..
PU
02/24BEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY  : Clean Energy's Power Output Surges 70% in Ja..
MT
01/14BEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY  : Power Output Soars 11% in December 2020
MT
2020BEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY  : Signs Deal to Build Power Generation Project..
MT
2020BEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY  : Clean Energy's Power Output Rises 8% in Nove..
MT
2020BEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY  : Enterprise Clean Energy Signs Lease Deal wit..
MT
2020BEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY  : Signs Framework Cooperation Deal with Unit; ..
MT
2020BEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY  : Shares Jump 16% as COO Boosts Stake in Compa..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 6 336 M 816 M 816 M
Net income 2019 683 M 88,0 M 88,0 M
Net Debt 2019 24 659 M 3 177 M 3 177 M
P/E ratio 2019 6,48x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 5 463 M 703 M 704 M
EV / Sales 2018 3,80x
EV / Sales 2019 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 921
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart BEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,13 HKD
Last Close Price 0,09 HKD
Spread / Highest target 51,2%
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 51,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiao Bei Shi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Yong Hu Chairman
Zai Xing Tan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Hong Hua Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Fu Jun Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING ENTERPRISES CLEAN ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-34.35%703
ENERGY ABSOLUTE21.32%7 230
ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.27%4 434
ATLANTICA SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-7.74%3 879
CONTACT ENERGY LIMITED-25.03%3 650
BORALEX INC.-15.75%3 141
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ