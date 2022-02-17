Log in
Beijing Gas in talks over 10-year Shell LNG deal, says source

02/17/2022 | 03:49am EST
Sign of Beijing Gas Group is pictured at the company headquarters in Beijing

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's Beijing Gas Group aims to conclude a 10-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply and purchase deal with Shell in the second quarter, a source with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

Municipal government-backed Beijing Gas is one of China's so-called Tier 2 importers behind state energy giants such as PetroChina and CNOOC. The Tier 2 players are expected to lead growth in China's LNG imports for the coming decade.

Negotiations began in January, with Beijing Gas seeking 1.5 million tonnes a year of the super-chilled fuel, starting in 2023, in what will be the first long-term LNG contract for the state-owned piped gas distributor.

Shell became the first of three suppliers Beijing Gas short-listed around the end of last year, followed by Qatar Petroleum and China's CNOOC, the source said.

"A deal is expected in the second quarter at the latest," said the source, who asked not to be named because the discussions are not public.

Pricing of the gas will be indexed to the Brent crude benchmark and likely to be lower than the 12% of Brent rumoured to be under consideration, the source added.

Shell declined to comment and Beijing Gas said it could not comment immediately.

The gas will feed into a new terminal in Tianjin, which is expected to start operating around the end of this year with capacity of 5 million tonnes a year .

The 20 billion yuan ($3.16 billion) terminal, to be connected to Beijing via a 300 km pipeline, is one of the group's largest investments aimed at providing emergency supplies and storage for the Chinese capital.

Beijing Gas is also discussing similar long-term supplies with U.S. exporters, the source added without providing further details.

Chinese companies have signed up more than 10 million tonnes of annual U.S. LNG supply in recent months, enough to help them to become a major force in global spot trading of LNG.

Beijing Gas has long been the dominant gas supplier to Beijing, which burns about 6% of total Chinese gas consumed.

($1 = 6.3341 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by David Goodman)

By Chen Aizhu


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEIJING ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.71% 27.8 Delayed Quote.4.09%
CNOOC LIMITED 0.10% 9.83 Delayed Quote.22.29%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.23% 94.07 Delayed Quote.22.94%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.03% 6544.637 Real-time Quote.4.28%
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 0.73% 4.12 Delayed Quote.17.87%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.78% 781.1073 Delayed Quote.17.13%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.66% 212.6604 Delayed Quote.13.70%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.02% 6.32994 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
WTI 1.75% 92.839 Delayed Quote.25.80%
Financials
Sales 2021 76 342 M 9 787 M 9 787 M
Net income 2021 8 365 M 1 072 M 1 072 M
Net Debt 2021 37 019 M 4 746 M 4 746 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,14x
Yield 2021 5,02%
Capitalization 35 214 M 4 514 M 4 514 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart BEIJING ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 28,00 HKD
Average target price 36,58 HKD
Spread / Average Target 30,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bin Xiong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Woon Cheung Tung Chief Financial Officer
Yong Cheng Li Chairman
Jie Si Wu Independent Non-Executive Director
Hoi Ham Lam Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIJING ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LIMITED4.09%4 514
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-12.99%27 210
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION0.73%14 368
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.80%9 572
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD12.22%8 990
APA GROUP-2.68%8 409