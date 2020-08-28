Log in
Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry : COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION BY WAY OF LOAN CAPITALISATION

08/28/2020 | 07:14am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaims any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2389)

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE AND

CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO

THE ACQUISITION BY WAY OF LOAN CAPITALISATION

References are made to the circular of Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Limited (the "Company") dated 6 August 2020 (the "Circular") in relation to the acquisition by way of loan capitalization (the "Acquisition") and the announcement of the Company dated 25 August 2020 in relation to the poll results of the EGM approving the Acquisition. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent set out in the Listco Loan Capitalisation Agreement have been satisfied and Completion took place on 28 August 2020. As at the date of this announcement, the Target Company is held as to 47.47% by the Company and is an associate company of the Company accounted for under equity method (as defined in the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards).

By Order of the Board of

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health

Industry Group Limited

Zhu Shi Xing

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhu Shi Xing, Mr. Liu Xue Heng, Mr. Gu Shan Chao, Mr. Siu Kin Wai, Mr. Hu Shiang Chi, Mr. Wang Zheng Chun and Mr. Zhang Jing Ming and five independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Robert Winslow Koepp, Mr. Gary Zhou, Mr. Tse Man Kit, Keith, Mr. Wu Yong Xin and Mr. Zhang Yun Zhou.

Disclaimer

Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Limited published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 11:13:08 UTC
