Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry : COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE AND CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION BY WAY OF LOAN CAPITALISATION

References are made to the circular of Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group Limited (the "Company") dated 6 August 2020 (the "Circular") in relation to the acquisition by way of loan capitalization (the "Acquisition") and the announcement of the Company dated 25 August 2020 in relation to the poll results of the EGM approving the Acquisition. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.

The Board is pleased to announce that all the conditions precedent set out in the Listco Loan Capitalisation Agreement have been satisfied and Completion took place on 28 August 2020. As at the date of this announcement, the Target Company is held as to 47.47% by the Company and is an associate company of the Company accounted for under equity method (as defined in the Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards).

Hong Kong, 28 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhu Shi Xing, Mr. Liu Xue Heng, Mr. Gu Shan Chao, Mr. Siu Kin Wai, Mr. Hu Shiang Chi, Mr. Wang Zheng Chun and Mr. Zhang Jing Ming and five independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Robert Winslow Koepp, Mr. Gary Zhou, Mr. Tse Man Kit, Keith, Mr. Wu Yong Xin and Mr. Zhang Yun Zhou.