Beijing Enterprises Urban Resources : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SUCCESSFUL TENDER 0 09/09/2020 | 12:20am EDT

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. Beijing Enterprises Urban Resources Group Limited 北控城市資源集團有限公司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 3718) VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT SUCCESSFUL TENDER This announcement is made by Beijing Enterprises Urban Resources Group Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") on a voluntary basis to keep the shareholders and potential investors of the Company informed of the latest business development of the Group. The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that Beijing Enterprises Urban Environmental Services Group Limited ("BE Urban Environmental Services PRC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has successfully won the bid (the "Tender") recently for a project, the Xinhui Main City District Environmental Hygiene Services Integration and Marketization (the 2nd time) Project* ( 新會區主城區環衛一體化 和市場化作業項目（第二次）) in Jiangmen City, Guangdong Province, through a tendering process by the relevant local authority in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"). The summary of the Tender is set out below: Estimated Estimated Date of total contract annual Contract Successful publication of value revenue period tenderer the tender Name of the project (RMB million) (RMB million) (years) BE Urban 2 September 2020 (the Xinhui Main City District 1,565.23 176.06 8 Environmental (Note) Environmental Hygiene Services Services PRC Integration and Marketization (the 2nd time) Project)* 新會區主城區環衛一體化和 市場化作業項目（第二次） Note: A letter of notification of successful tender was received on 9 September 2020. - 1 - The Group is principally engaged in the provision of environmental hygiene services and hazardous waste treatment services. BE Urban Environmental Services PRC is a company established under the laws of the PRC and is principally engaged in the provision of environment hygiene services. Under the Tender, the scope of services to be provided by BE Urban Environmental Services PRC includes but not limited to road and back streets cleaning in urban area, garbage collection and arrange classification and transportation to the relevant treatment plant or domestic waste landfill, maintenance and excrement pumping of public toilets and maintenance of the greening facilities within the designated area of Xinhui Main City District in Jiangmen City, the PRC. The Board wishes to state that the Group obtained the result of the Tender from the relevant platform of the local authority in the PRC and has yet to enter into any formal contract in relation to the Tender. The actual contract value and total revenue may be different to those stated in this announcement as a result of any unexpected changes in the market environment and other conditions. No forecast or prediction of the profits of the Group has been made with regard to the Tender in this announcement. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. By Order of the Board Beijing Enterprises Urban Resources Group Limited Zhao Kexi Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Hong Kong, 9 September 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhao Kexi (Chief Executive Officer), Mr. Zhang Hailin and Mr. Huang Zhiwan; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhou Min (Chairman), Mr. Li Haifeng and Mr. Li Li; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Orr Ka Yeung, Kevin, Mr. Wu Tak Kong and Dr. Du Huanzheng. for identification purpose only - 2 - This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

