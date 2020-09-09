Beijing Enterprises Urban Resources : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - SUCCESSFUL TENDER

The Group is principally engaged in the provision of environmental hygiene services and hazardous waste treatment services. BE Urban Environmental Services PRC is a company established under the laws of the PRC and is principally engaged in the provision of environment hygiene services.
Under the Tender, the scope of services to be provided by BE Urban Environmental Services PRC includes but not limited to road and back streets cleaning in urban area, garbage collection and arrange classification and transportation to the relevant treatment plant or domestic waste landfill, maintenance and excrement pumping of public toilets and maintenance of the greening facilities within the designated area of Xinhui Main City District in Jiangmen City, the PRC.
The Board wishes to state that the Group obtained the result of the Tender from the relevant platform of the local authority in the PRC and has yet to enter into any formal contract in relation to the Tender. The actual contract value and total revenue may be different to those stated in this announcement as a result of any unexpected changes in the market environment and other conditions. No forecast or prediction of the profits of the Group has been made with regard to the Tender in this announcement.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.
