The board of directors of Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd. announced that Ms. Guo Qingyuan has been appointed as a joint company secretary of the Company with effect from January 19, 2024, due to the demand of capital market related work of the Company. Ms. Guo also serves as the secretary of the Board, and general manager of capital markets department of the Company. Ms. Yeung Siu Wai Kitty will remain as the other Joint Company Secretary.

Mr. Xiong Fei tendered his resignation as a Joint Company Secretary and the secretary of the Board with effect from January 19, 2024 due to the change of his work arrangements. The biographical details of Ms. Guo are set out as follows: Ms. Guo joined the Company in November 2023 serving as the secretary of the Board, and general manager of capital markets department, mainly responsible for the Company?s capital market transactions, investor relations and board-related matters. Ms. Guo possesses extensive experience in capital market transactions.

Prior to joining the Company, Ms. Guo served at Xiaomi Corporation from April 2018 to November 2023, and mainly engaged in financial public relations, investor relations, corporate secretarial matters, management of public opinions and compliance issue, and reviewing crucial information disclosures from functional and business departments, including preparation of disclosure in results announcement and corporate communications, preparation of annual general meeting and review of meeting materials, and overseeing legal department?s disclosure review and risk control. Before working in Xiaomi Corporation, Ms. Guo pursued a career in investigative journalism from 2009 to 2018. Her work spanned various areas including but not limited to global policies, finance and legal matters.

She held positions at organizations such as Caixin Media Company Limited, The Paper, and Henan Daily Press Group. Ms. Guo received a bachelor?s degree in Chinese language and literature from Henan University in 2011. The biographical details of Ms. Yeung are set out as follows: Ms. Yeung, the existing joint company secretary, will assist Ms. Guo in discharging the duties of the company secretary of the Company.

Ms. Yeung is a manager of corporate services of Tricor Services Limited. She has over 15 years of professional experience in corporate secretarial field and she has been providing professional corporate services to Hong Kong listed companies as well as private and offshore companies. She is an associate of both The Hong Kong Chartered Governance Institute and The Chartered Governance Institute.

Ms. Yeung holds a bachelor of social science (honours) in administration and public management from the City University of Hong Kong and a master of corporate governance from the Open University of Hong Kong (presently known as Hong Kong Metropolitan University).