Beijing Gas Blue Sky : PROFIT WARNING

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited

北京燃氣藍天控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（Stock Code：6828）

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Period") and the information available to the Company, the Group expected to record a net profit of approximately HK$81,464,000 for the Period as compared to the net profit of approximately HK$160,111,000 for the corresponding period in 2019. Such decrease was mainly due to (i) the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, the decline in natural gas consumption demand has led to a decline in the sales volume and sales price of the Group's natural gas business. In particular, the revenue and gross profit of the liquefied natural gas trading business and refuelling station business have dropped significantly as compared to the same period last year; and (ii) the decrease in the share of profit of an associate for the Period.

The Company is in the process of finalizing the consolidated interim results for the Period. The information in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment according to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Period and information which have not been reviewed by the audit committee or the auditor of the Company.

Details on the financial information of the Group will be disclosed in the interim results of the Group for the Period which is expected to be published before the end of August 2020.

