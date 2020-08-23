Log in
Beijing Gas Blue Sky : PROFIT WARNING

08/23/2020 | 06:06am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited

北京燃氣藍天控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

Stock Code6828

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on the preliminary review of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Period") and the information available to the Company, the Group expected to record a net profit of approximately HK$81,464,000 for the Period as compared to the net profit of approximately HK$160,111,000 for the corresponding period in 2019. Such decrease was mainly due to (i) the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic, the decline in natural gas consumption demand has led to a decline in the sales volume and sales price of the Group's natural gas business. In particular, the revenue and gross profit of the liquefied natural gas trading business and refuelling station business have dropped significantly as compared to the same period last year; and (ii) the decrease in the share of profit of an associate for the Period.

The Company is in the process of finalizing the consolidated interim results for the Period. The information in this announcement is only a preliminary assessment according to the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the Period and information which have not been reviewed by the audit committee or the auditor of the Company.

Details on the financial information of the Group will be disclosed in the interim results of the Group for the Period which is expected to be published before the end of August 2020.

1

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited

Zhi Xiaoye

Chairman

Hong Kong, 21 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Li Weiqi, Mr. Jin Qiang, Ms. Yang Fuyan and Mr. Ye Hongjun; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Zhi Xiaoye and Mr. Cheng Ming Kit; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Lim Siang Kai, Mr. Wee Piew, Mr. Ma Arthur On-hing, Mr. Cui Yulei and Ms. Hsu Wai Man Helen.

2

Disclaimer

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2020 10:05:00 UTC
