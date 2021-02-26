Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited    6828   BMG095871098

BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(6828)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 02/25
0.116 HKD   0.00%
09:15aBEIJING GAS BLUE SKY : Resumption guidance
PU
08:43aBEIJING GAS BLUE SKY : Appointment of auditor
PU
02/25BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY : Continuing connected transactions
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beijing Gas Blue Sky : RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

02/26/2021 | 09:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6828)

Financial adviser to the Company

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

This announcement is made by Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 17 January 2021, 19 January 2021, 26 January 2021 and 1 February 2021 respectively in relation to the trading suspension in the shares of the Company and the Incident. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the abovementioned announcements unless otherwise stated.

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

On 24 February 2021, the Company received a letter from the Stock Exchange setting out the following resumption guidance (the "Resumption Guidance") for the resumption of trading in shares the Company:

(a) to conduct a forensic investigation into the Incident, announce the investigation findings, assess and announce the impact on the Company's financial and operation position, and take appropriate remedial actions;

  • (b) to demonstrate that there is no reasonable regulatory concern about management integrity and/ or the integrity of any persons with substantial influence over the Company's management and operations, which may pose a risk to investors and damage market confidence;

  • (c) to demonstrate that the Company has in place adequate internal control systems to meet the obligations under the Listing Rules;

  • (d) to demonstrate compliance with Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules; and

  • (e) to inform the market of all material information for the Company's shareholders and other investors to appraise its positions.

The Stock Exchange further indicates that it may modify or supplement the Resumption Guidance if the Company's situation changes.

Under Rule 6.01A(1) of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange may cancel the listing of any securities that have been suspended from trading for a continuous period of 18 months. In the case of the Company, the 18-month period expires on 17 July 2022. If the Company fails to remedy the issue(s) causing its trading suspension, fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction and resume trading in the Shares by 17 July 2022, the Listing Department will recommend the Listing Committee to proceed with the cancellation of the Company's listing.

The Company will keep its shareholders and potential investors informed of the latest progress as and when appropriate and will announce quarterly updates on its development pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Listing Rules.

CONTINUED TRADING SUSPENSION OF THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 18 January 2021 and will remain suspended until the Company fulfills the Resumption Guidance.

By order of the Board

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited

Zhi Xiaoye

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Li Weiqi, Mr. Jin Qiang, Ms. Yang Fuyan and Mr. Ye Hongjun; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhi Xiaoye and Mr. Cheng Ming Kit (duties suspended); and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Lim Siang Kai, Mr. Wee Piew, Mr. Ma Arthur On-hing, Mr. Cui Yulei and Ms. Hsu Wai Man Helen.

Disclaimer

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Ltd. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 14:14:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY HOLDINGS LIMITED
09:15aBEIJING GAS BLUE SKY : Resumption guidance
PU
08:43aBEIJING GAS BLUE SKY : Appointment of auditor
PU
02/25BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY : Continuing connected transactions
PU
01/20BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY : to Establish Special Committee to Probe Shady Deals, Asse..
MT
2020BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY : Supplemental announcement - continuing connected transact..
PU
2020BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY : Continuing Connected Transaction
PU
2020BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY : Interim report 2020
PU
2020BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY : Disclosure pursuant to rule 13.18 of the listing rules
PU
2020BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY : List of Directors and their Roles and Functions
PU
2020BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY : Announcement of interim results for the six months ended ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 2 676 M 345 M 345 M
Net income 2019 -10,9 M -1,40 M -1,40 M
Net Debt 2019 2 131 M 275 M 275 M
P/E ratio 2019 -247x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1 506 M 194 M 194 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 1 025
Free-Float 46,4%
Chart BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Weiqi Li Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fu Yan Yang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Ye Zhi Chairman
Lian Ming Bai Director-Marketing & Engineering
Siang Kai Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING GAS BLUE SKY HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.13%194
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED0.86%26 770
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED6.41%17 588
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-3.52%11 878
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.-8.34%8 577
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED10.15%8 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ