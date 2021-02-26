Beijing Gas Blue Sky : RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6828)

Financial adviser to the Company

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

This announcement is made by Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 17 January 2021, 19 January 2021, 26 January 2021 and 1 February 2021 respectively in relation to the trading suspension in the shares of the Company and the Incident. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the abovementioned announcements unless otherwise stated.

On 24 February 2021, the Company received a letter from the Stock Exchange setting out the following resumption guidance (the "Resumption Guidance") for the resumption of trading in shares the Company:

(a) to conduct a forensic investigation into the Incident, announce the investigation findings, assess and announce the impact on the Company's financial and operation position, and take appropriate remedial actions;

(b) to demonstrate that there is no reasonable regulatory concern about management integrity and/ or the integrity of any persons with substantial influence over the Company's management and operations, which may pose a risk to investors and damage market confidence;

(c) to demonstrate that the Company has in place adequate internal control systems to meet the obligations under the Listing Rules;

(d) to demonstrate compliance with Rule 13.24 of the Listing Rules; and

(e) to inform the market of all material information for the Company's shareholders and other investors to appraise its positions.

The Stock Exchange further indicates that it may modify or supplement the Resumption Guidance if the Company's situation changes.

Under Rule 6.01A(1) of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange may cancel the listing of any securities that have been suspended from trading for a continuous period of 18 months. In the case of the Company, the 18-month period expires on 17 July 2022. If the Company fails to remedy the issue(s) causing its trading suspension, fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction and resume trading in the Shares by 17 July 2022, the Listing Department will recommend the Listing Committee to proceed with the cancellation of the Company's listing.

The Company will keep its shareholders and potential investors informed of the latest progress as and when appropriate and will announce quarterly updates on its development pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Listing Rules.

CONTINUED TRADING SUSPENSION OF THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY

At the request of the Company, trading in the shares of the Company on the Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 18 January 2021 and will remain suspended until the Company fulfills the Resumption Guidance.

By order of the Board

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited

Zhi Xiaoye

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 February 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Li Weiqi, Mr. Jin Qiang, Ms. Yang Fuyan and Mr. Ye Hongjun; the non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhi Xiaoye and Mr. Cheng Ming Kit (duties suspended); and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Lim Siang Kai, Mr. Wee Piew, Mr. Ma Arthur On-hing, Mr. Cui Yulei and Ms. Hsu Wai Man Helen.