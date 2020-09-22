Beijing Gas Blue Sky : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited

北京燃氣藍天控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

（Stock Code：6828）

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION

Reference is made to the announcement of Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 16 September 2020 in relation to the continuing connected transaction with Kunlun Shihua (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

As disclosed in the Announcement, Kunlun Shihua is 30% indirectly owned by KunLun Energy, the Company would like to provide further information in relation to the identities and principal business activities of the ultimate beneficial owners of the remaining 70% interest of Kunlun Shihua.

As at the date of this announcement, according to the information provided by Kunlun Shihua, the remaining 70% interest of Kunlun Shihua is owned as to 40% by Jinan Hechuang New Energy Co., Ltd.* (濟南合創新能源有限公司) ("Jinan Hechuang") and 30% by Shandong Shihua Natural Gas Co., Ltd.* (山東實華天然氣有限公司) ("Shandong Shihua"). Jinan Hechuang in turn is owned by five natural persons, namely Ji Guiqin (及桂琴), Zhao Guowang (趙國望), Wang Jing (王靜), Wu Hao (吳昊) and Liu Tao (劉濤) holding 23.75%, 5%, 23.75%, 23.75% and 23.75% respectively, and is primarily engaged in, among others, development and transfer of new energy technology.

Shandong Shihua is owned as to 50% by China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec") and 50% by Shandong Luxin Enterprise Holdings Co., Ltd.* (山東魯信實業集團有限公司) ("Shandong Luxin"). Sinopec, a company listed on the main board of the Stock Exchange (stock code: 386), and is primarily engaged in, among others, exploration and production, pipeline transportation, and sale of petroleum and natural gas. Shandong Luxin is indirectly owned as to approximately 2.61% by Shandong Provincial Council for Social Security Fund (山東省社會保障基金理事會) ("Shandong Social Security Fund") and approximately 97.39% by Shandong Provincial Finance Department (山 東省財政廳) and is primarily engaged in investment and management, investment advisory and asset management. Shandong Social Security Fund and Shandong Provincial Finance Department are under supervision by Shandong Provincial People's Government.

