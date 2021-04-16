Beijing Gas Blue Sky : QUARTERLY UPDATE ON RESUMPTION PROGRESS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

QUARTERLY UPDATE ON RESUMPTION PROGRESS

This announcement is made by Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the "Listing Rules") on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange").

References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 17 January 2021, 19 January 2021, 26 January 2021, 1 February 2021 and 26 February 2021 respectively in relation to the Incident, the suspension in trading of the shares of the Company and the Resumption Guidance. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the abovementioned announcements unless otherwise stated.

LATEST DEVELOPMENT OF THE GROUP

Business operations of the Group

The Group is principally engaged in sales and distribution of natural gas and other energy related products through its subsidiaries and associate companies. The Group's major business includes (i) development and operation of city gas projects; (ii) direct supply of liquefied natural gas ("LNG") to industrial end users; (iii) trading and distribution of compressed natural gas ("CNG") and LNG; and (iv) operating CNG and LNG refueling stations for vehicles.

To the best knowledge of the Directors, as at the date of this announcement, the business operations of the Group are continuing as usual in all material respects. Based on preliminary assessment, the Board is of the view that the Incident has no significant adverse impact on the business operations of the Group, but the financial impacts of the Incident have yet to be ascertained pending further investigation and evaluation.