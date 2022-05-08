In Line With Green Ambitions, China's BGE Releases First-ever ESG Report

With China’s continuous progress in enabling high-quality development and pursuing its “dual-carbon” decarbonization drive, ESG has become a trend that cannot be ignored and that has attracted the attention of listed companies, investors, and media. On April 28, the Shanghai-listed company Beijing GeoEnviron Engineering & Technology Inc. (SH: 603588) published its “2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report,” which comprehensively, professionally, and transparently demonstrates the company’s current implementation of ESG concepts and fulfillment of social responsibilities, as well as its future plans.

This is BGE’s first ESG report, and its 7th consecutive social responsibility report since in 2016. It is among the first ESG reports to be released by a publicly listed environmental protection company. As an early national high-tech enterprise specializing in researching solid waste pollution prevention technologies, commercializing scientific advancements, and providing systemic solutions, BGE has always supported the United Nations’ “2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development” through its actions. Integrating ESG concepts throughout the company’s operations, the company is a practitioner, enabler, and promoter of green development.

The report points out that BGE sees scientific and technological innovation as the core driving force behind the company’s development, and that it is proactively pursuing constructing a technology center system, training personnel, and industrializing technology. BGE owns over 600 patents, has guided or participated in the formulating of 86 national industry standards, and has won 26 national and sub-national-level prizes, including “National Science and Technology Progress Award, Second Prize,” “Science and Technology Demonstration Project of the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development,” and “Hubei Province Science and Technology Progress, First Prize.”

The report expresses BGE’s vision of building a harmonious and ecological environment. Over the reporting period, BGE put 12 household waste incineration power plants into operation, which can incinerate a combined 9,500 tons daily and produce more than 1.2 terawatt-hours of electricity yearly. In total, BGE processed 2.75 million tons of household waste and 3.14 million cubic meters of sewage water in one year. In total, 380,000 tons of solid hazardous waste was recycled into usable materials, and 1.56 million tons was harmlessly disposed of in one year. BGE also continuously improved its carbon data management abilities. Its environmental data disclosure is comprehensive and reliable, and its data is continuous and comparable, setting a positive example for the environmental protection industry in how to create low-carbon operating models.

At the same time, BGE has proactively fulfilled its corporate social responsibilities, promoted sustainable development, and focused on ecological protection in order to address climate change. BGE upholds safe operating procedures, rural revitalization, and sustainable community development, and is committed to creating a long-term safe environment for the entire society.

BGE chairman Li Weiguo said that, although it is the first time for the company to publish an ESG report, BGE has always been active in the field of ESG. Creating a long-term safe global environment with green rivers and mountains that are abundant with life has always been BGE’s highest aspiration. In the future, the company will continue to innovate, integrate ESG concepts into every step of its endeavors, and join hands with all stakeholders for the benefit of China, the world, humanity, and all living beings.

