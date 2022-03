Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section

[title] [date] [link] [market] [doc type] [stock code] [stock name]

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 23/03/2022 17:58 Link SEHK htm 00187 JINGCHENG MAC

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 23/03/2022 17:57 Link SEHK htm 00914 CONCH CEMENT

CASH DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT FOR EQUITY ISSUER (REVISED) 23/03/2022 17:55 Link SEHK pdf 01612 VINCENT MED

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 23/03/2022 17:54 Link SEHK htm 00588 BEIJING N STAR

NEXT DAY DISCLOSURE RETURN 23/03/2022 17:47 Link SEHK pdf 01729 TIME INTERCON

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE BRIEFING ON THE ANNUAL RESULTS OF 2021 23/03/2022 17:46 Link SEHK pdf 03958 DFZQ

ANNOUNCEMENT 23/03/2022 17:43 Link SEHK pdf 02112 CAA RESOURCES

Next Day Disclosure Return 23/03/2022 17:43 Link SEHK pdf 09983 CC NEW LIFE

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE BYE-LAWS AND RETIREMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 23/03/2022 17:42 Link SEHK pdf 00635 PLAYMATES

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section. 23/03/2022 17:41 Link SEHK docx 02883 CHINA OILFIELD

LETTER TO EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS - ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS 23/03/2022 17:38 Link SEHK pdf 00635 PLAYMATES

LETTER TO NEW REGISTERED SHAREHOLDERS - ELECTION OF LANGUAGE AND MEANS OF RECEIPT OF CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS 23/03/2022 17:37 Link SEHK pdf 00635 PLAYMATES

Next Day Disclosure Return 23/03/2022 17:36 Link SEHK pdf 06889 DYNAM JAPAN

NOTIFICATION OF PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL REPORT 2021, CIRCULAR AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON THE WEBSITE OF PLAYMATES HOLDINGS LIMITED 23/03/2022 17:35 Link SEHK pdf 00635 PLAYMATES

Next Day Disclosure Return 23/03/2022 17:34 Link SEHK pdf 06868 TENFU

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions 23/03/2022 17:33 Link SEHK pdf 06918 KIDZTECH

FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OR ANY ADJOURNMENT THEREOF 23/03/2022 17:33 Link SEHK pdf 00635 PLAYMATES

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING 23/03/2022 17:33 Link SEHK pdf 02727 SH ELECTRIC

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLE AND FUNCTION 23/03/2022 17:32 Link SEHK pdf 00398 ORIENTAL WATCH