Beijing Jingkelong : NOTICE OF DOMESTIC SHARES CLASS MEETING

BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 814)

NOTICE OF DOMESTIC SHARES CLASS MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a domestic shares (the "Domestic Shares") class meeting (the "Domestic Shares Class Meeting") of 北京京客隆商業集團股份有限公司 (Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited*) (the "Company") will be held at 4th Floor, Block No. 45, Xinyuan Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, 21 May 2021 (or as soon as the 2020 Annual General Meeting and the H share Class Meeting of the Company shall have been concluded or adjourned) for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, approving the following special resolution. Unless otherwise indicated, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the circular of the Company dated 21 April 2021.

AS SPECIAL RESOLUTION

"THAT：

To authorize the Board to repurchase H Shares of the Company subject to the following conditions:

subject to paragraphs (2), (3) and (4) below, during the Relevant Period (as defined in paragraph below), the Board may exercise all the powers of the Company to repurchase H Shares in issue on the Stock Exchange, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations and/or requirements of the governmental or regulatory body of securities in the PRC, the Stock Exchange or of any other governmental or regulatory body be and is approved; The authorization in respect of the repurchase of H Shares to the Board includes but not limited to: