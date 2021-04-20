Beijing Jingkelong : Proxy form for Domestic Shares Class Meeting

I/We (Note 2)

BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 814)

FORM OF PROXY

Form of proxy for use by Shareholders of Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited (the "Company") at a Domestic Shares Class Meeting of the Company and any adjournment thereof to be held at the Conference Room, 4th floor, Block No. 45, Xinyuan Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China on Friday, 21 May 2021 at 11:00 a.m. (or as soon as the H Shares Class Meeting of the Company shall have been concluded or adjourned)

No. of Domestic Shares to which this Proxy relates (Note 1)

of being the registered holder(s) of Domestic Shares in BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED (the "Company"), HEREBY APPOINT the

Chairman of the Meeting or (Note 3)

ofas my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the Domestic Shares Class Meeting of the Company to be held at the Conference Room, 4th Floor, Block No. 45, Xinyuan Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, 21 May 2021 (or as soon as the H Shares Class Meeting of the Company shall have been concluded or adjourned) (and at any adjournment thereof) (the "Domestic Shares Class Meeting") and to exercise all rights conferred on proxies under law, regulation and the Articles of Association of the Company in respect of any other business to be considered in the Domestic Shares Class Meeting. I/We wish my/our proxy to vote as indicated below in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the Domestic Shares Class Meeting as hereunder indicated, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Unless the context requires otherwise, terms defined in the circular despatched to the Shareholders of the Company dated 21 April 2021 (the "Circular") shall have the same meanings when used herein.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION For (Note 4) Against (Note 4)

To grant the general mandate to the Board of Directors of the Company to repurchase H Shares and to approve the related matters set out in the Circular.