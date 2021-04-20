Log in
    814   CNE100000247

BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED

(814)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04/20
1.3 HKD   +2.36%
Beijing Jingkelong : Proxy form for H Shares Class Meeting

04/20/2021 | 11:52pm EDT
BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 814)

FORM OF PROXY

Form of proxy for use by Shareholders of Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited (the "Company") at an H Shares Class Meeting of the Company and any adjournment thereof to be held at the Conference Room, 4th floor, Block No. 45, Xinyuan Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China on Friday, 21 May 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (or as soon as the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company shall have been concluded or adjourned)

No. of H Shares to which this Proxy relates

(Note 1)

I/We (Note

2)

of

being

the registered holder(s) of H Shares in BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED (the "Company"), HEREBY

APPOINT the Chairman of the Meeting or (Note 3)

of

as

my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the H Shares Class Meeting of the Company to be held at the Conference Room, 4th Floor, Block No. 45, Xinyuan Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 21 May 2021 (or as soon as the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company shall have been concluded or adjourned) (and at any adjournment thereof) (the "H Shares Class Meeting") and to exercise all rights conferred on proxies under law, regulation and the Articles of Association of the Company in respect of any other business to be considered in the H Shares Class Meeting. I/We wish my/our proxy to vote as indicated below in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the H Shares Class Meeting as hereunder indicated, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Unless the context requires otherwise, terms defined in the circular despatched to the Shareholders of the Company dated 21 April 2021 (the "Circular") shall have the same meanings when used herein.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

For (Note 4)

Against (Note 4)

To grant the general mandate to the Board of Directors of the Company to repurchase H Shares and to approve the related matters set out in the Circular.

Dated the

day of

2021

Signature(s) (Note 5):

* For identification purpose only

Notes:

  1. Please insert clearly the number of Shares and whether they are H Shares registered in your name(s) in respect of which the proxy is so appointed. If no such number is inserted, the proxy will be deemed to be appointed in respect of all the H Shares registered in your name(s).
  2. Please insert full name(s) and address(es) in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  3. Where the proxy appointed is not the Chairman of the H Shares Class Meeting, please cross out "the Chairman of the meeting or", and fill in the name(s) and address(es) of the proxy in the space provided. Each Shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the H Shares Class Meeting may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on his behalf. A proxy need not be a Shareholder. With respect to any Shareholder who has appointed more than one proxy, the proxy holder may only vote on a poll. The person who signs this proxy form shall initial against any alteration in it.
  4. Important: if you wish to vote for any resolution, tick in the box marked "For". If you wish to vote against any resolution, tick in the box marked "Against". Failure to tick any box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote at his discretion.
  5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing. If the form of proxy is signed by your attorney duly authorized in writing, the relevant power of attorney and other relevant documents of authorization (if any) must be notarized. If a corporate Shareholder appoints a person other than its legal representative to attend the H Shares Class Meeting on its behalf, the relevant form of proxy must be affixed with the company seal/chop of the corporate Shareholder or duly signed by its director or any other person duly authorized by that corporate Shareholder as required by the Articles of Association of the Company.
  6. In order to be valid, this completed and signed proxy form and the relevant notarized power of attorney (if any) and other relevant documents of authorization (if any), shall be delivered by personal delivery or by post to the Company's H-Shares Registrar and Transfer Office such that the same shall be received by the Company's H-Shares Registrar and Transfer Office not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the H Shares Class Meeting. The contact details of the Company's H- Shares Registrar and Transfer Office are as follows:
    Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre
    183 Queen's Road East Wanchai
    Hong Kong

Disclaimer

Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 03:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
