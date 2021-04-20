Beijing Jingkelong : Proxy form for H Shares Class Meeting

BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED*

(a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 814)

FORM OF PROXY

Form of proxy for use by Shareholders of Beijing Jingkelong Company Limited (the "Company") at an H Shares Class Meeting of the Company and any adjournment thereof to be held at the Conference Room, 4th floor, Block No. 45, Xinyuan Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China on Friday, 21 May 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (or as soon as the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company shall have been concluded or adjourned)

No. of H Shares to which this Proxy relates (Note 1) I/We (Note 2) of being

the registered holder(s) of H Shares in BEIJING JINGKELONG COMPANY LIMITED (the "Company"), HEREBY

APPOINT the Chairman of the Meeting or (Note 3) of as

my/our proxy to attend and act for me/us at the H Shares Class Meeting of the Company to be held at the Conference Room, 4th Floor, Block No. 45, Xinyuan Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the People's Republic of China at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, 21 May 2021 (or as soon as the 2020 Annual General Meeting of the Company shall have been concluded or adjourned) (and at any adjournment thereof) (the "H Shares Class Meeting") and to exercise all rights conferred on proxies under law, regulation and the Articles of Association of the Company in respect of any other business to be considered in the H Shares Class Meeting. I/We wish my/our proxy to vote as indicated below in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the H Shares Class Meeting as hereunder indicated, or if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit.

Unless the context requires otherwise, terms defined in the circular despatched to the Shareholders of the Company dated 21 April 2021 (the "Circular") shall have the same meanings when used herein.

SPECIAL RESOLUTION For (Note 4) Against (Note 4)

To grant the general mandate to the Board of Directors of the Company to repurchase H Shares and to approve the related matters set out in the Circular.