Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shenzhen Stock Exchange  >  Beijing Kunlun Tech Co., Ltd.    300418   CNE100001YF2

BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD.

(300418)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Factbox: The protagonists in the Grindr story

03/29/2021 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - The parties involved in the $620 million sale last year of dating app Grindr Inc gave information to a U.S. national security panel that contradicted disclosures to potential investors and Chinese regulators, Reuters reported on Monday.

Many of these discrepancies center on ties between the acquirer, Chinese-American businessman James Lu and his investor group dubbed San Vicente Holdings LLC, and the seller, Beijing Kunlun Tech Co Ltd, and its adviser at the time, Ding'an Fei.

Here are some details on the main actors behind the Grindr deal.

BEIJING KUNLUN

One of China's largest mobile gaming companies, Kunlun acquired a majority stake in Grindr in 2016 for $93 million, then bought out the remainder of the company for $152 million in 2018.

Founded in 2008 by Tsinghua University graduate Zhou Yahui, Kunlun was part of a buyout consortium that acquired Norwegian internet browser Opera Ltd for $600 million in 2016.

SAN VICENTE

San Vicente is an investor group that comprises three investors. U.S. basketball team Atlanta Hawks co-owner Michael Gearon owns 42% of San Vicente, investment firm Tiga Investments CEO Raymond Zage owns 41%, and James Lu owns 17%, according to internal documents reviewed by Reuters.

Zage is also the founder of three special purpose acquisition companies. Gearon owns 28th Street Ventures LLC, an Atlanta-based family office.

JAMES LU

A former NASA software engineer, Lu is chairman of Grindr. Before becoming a member of San Vicente, he tried to raise money to acquire Grindr through other vehicles, including Duo Capital and TGL Capital. He served as chief executive of Chinese restaurant operator Life Concepts Holdings Ltd while Fei was a member of its board.

DING' AN FEI

Fei was advising Kunlun on the sale of Grindr alongside investment bank Cowen Inc, according to documents reviewed by Reuters. A former employee of private equity firm Warburg Pincus, Fei had advised Kunlun in acquisition of Grindr over two transactions in 2016 and 2018.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Edward Tobin)

By Echo Wang


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.19% 3052.03 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
BAIDU, INC. 1.97% 208.61 Delayed Quote.-3.53%
BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD. 0.25% 24.53 End-of-day quote.22.96%
COWEN INC. 2.91% 34.34 Delayed Quote.32.13%
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL INC. 26.32% 0.12 Delayed Quote.41.18%
LIFE CONCEPTS HOLDINGS LIMITED 20.00% 0.12 End-of-day quote.140.00%
All news about BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD.
06:11aFACTBOX : The protagonists in the Grindr story
RE
06:09aEXCLUSIVE : Grindr's U.S. security review disclosures contradicted statements ma..
RE
2020Toyota-backed startup Pony.ai raises $267 million in latest fundraising
RE
2020FACTBOX : U.S. government panel cracks down on Chinese deals
RE
2020ByteDance plans TikTok IPO to win U.S. deal as deadline looms - sources
RE
2020ByteDance plans TikTok IPO to win U.S. deal as deadline looms - sources
RE
2020ByteDance picks Oracle as partner to try to save TikTok U.S
RE
2020UPDATE 11-ByteDance picks Oracle as partner to try to save TikTok U.S.
RE
2020BlueCity, owner of China's biggest gay dating app, buys lesbian platform
RE
2020EXCLUSIVE : ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid - sourc..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 591 M 548 M 548 M
Net income 2020 2 757 M 420 M 420 M
Net cash 2020 2 285 M 349 M 349 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,82x
Yield 2020 0,90%
Capitalization 28 213 M 4 313 M 4 303 M
EV / Sales 2020 7,22x
EV / Sales 2021 6,73x
Nbr of Employees 717
Free-Float 100%
Chart BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Beijing Kunlun Tech Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 29,46 CNY
Last Close Price 24,53 CNY
Spread / Highest target 64,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ya Hui Zhou Chairman & General Manager
Li Wei Wang Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Hang Jun Mao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Bao Qing Zhao Independent Director
Lei Xue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO., LTD.22.96%4 138
NETEASE, INC.8.53%73 995
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.-0.48%71 723
NEXON CO., LTD.13.68%29 086
NCSOFT CORPORATION-3.54%16 902
PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.0.00%11 182
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ