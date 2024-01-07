Certain A Shares of Beijing SunwayWorld Science & Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JAN-2024.

Certain A Shares of Beijing SunwayWorld Science & Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JAN-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 737 days starting from 31-DEC-2021 to 7-JAN-2024.



Details:

The company's controlling shareholder and the actual controller Jin Zhen and his spouse Li Meilan commit to within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), during the time serves as the company director, supervisor and senior manager, the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him/her will not exceed 25% of the holding.



The company?s shareholders, Beijing Weiheng Management Consulting Center (Limited Partnership) and Beijing Sanwei Zhijian Management Consulting Center (Limited Partnership), promised within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company.



Commitments of other directors, supervisors and senior managers who hold shares in the company; Li Jingwei, the spouse of the company supervisor Yang Xiaohu within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), during the time serves as the company director, supervisor and senior manager, the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him/her will not exceed 25% of the holding.



The company?s other shareholders Yang Jinde, Ningbo Free Trade Zone Zhiwang Tianhao Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Suzhou Chengxian Phase I Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Suzhou Yafeng Phase I Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Suzhou Chengxian Phase III Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Beijing Venus Star Information Security Technology Co., Ltd., Beijing Yifajiu Management Consulting Center (Limited Partnership), Sumintou Junxin (Shanghai) Industrial Upgrading and Technological Innovation Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) promised Within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company.