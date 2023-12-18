Beijing Sys Science & Technology Co .,Ltd.(XSEC:301372) added to S&P Global BMI Index
Beijing Sys Science & Technology Co .,Ltd.(XSEC:301372) added to S&P Global BMI Index
December 18, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023
|
End-of-day quote
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|44.37 CNY
|+0.25%
|-1.97%
|0.00%
|Oct. 25
|Beijing Sys Science & Technology Co .,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Aug. 28
|Beijing Sys Science & Technology Co .,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
Beijing Sys Science & Technology Co .,Ltd.(XSEC:301372) added to S&P Global BMI Index