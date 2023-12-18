Beijing Sys Science & Technology Co .,Ltd.(XSEC:301372) added to S&P Global BMI Index

Beijing Sys Science & Technology Co Ltd is a China-based company principally engaged in the provision of water treatment products, comprehensive water environment treatment solutions and project operation services. The Company's water treatment products mainly include rapid separation biological treatment systems and spore transfer systems. The water environment comprehensive management program business mainly provides services including the overall design of the project management program, the supply and installation of water treatment products, and after-sales maintenance. Project operation services include the operation services of water environment treatment projects and other operation services.

Sector Government Administration Activities