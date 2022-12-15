Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Beijing UniStrong Science&Technology CO.,LTD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002383   CNE100000MY0

BEIJING UNISTRONG SCIENCE&TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD

(002383)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-14
6.840 CNY   +2.70%
03:00pFactbox-Chinese companies added to U.S. entity list
RE
11/22China Fines UniStrong For Overstating Earnings; Shares Down 4%
MT
10/26Beijing UniStrong Science&Technology CO.,LTD Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Factbox-Chinese companies added to U.S. entity list

12/15/2022 | 03:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden signs the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday added Chinese memory chipmaker YMTC and 21 "major" Chinese players in the artificial intelligence chip sector to a trade blacklist, broadening its crackdown on China's chip industry.

YMTC was added to the list over fears it could divert American technology to previously blacklisted Chinese tech giants Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and Hikvision. The move, laid out in the Federal Register, will bar YMTC's suppliers from shipping U.S. goods to it without a difficult-to-obtain license.

Here is a brief overview of some of the key actions taken as part of the package:

FRESH ENTITY LISTINGS

The Biden administration added 35 Chinese companies and one Japan-based subsidiary of a Chinese company (YMTC) to the entity list, barring their suppliers from selling them U.S. technology without a hard-to-obtain permit.

Anhui Cambricon Information Technology Co., Ltd.,

AVIC Research Institute for Special Structures of Aeronautical Composites,

AZUP International Group Co., Ltd.,

Beijing HiFar Technology Co., Ltd.,

Beijing Machinery Industry Automation Research Institute Co., Ltd.,

Beijing UniStrong Science & Technology Co., Ltd.,

Beijing Vision Strategy Technology Co., Ltd.,

Cambricon (Hong Kong) Co., Ltd.,

Cambricon (Kunshan) Information Technology Co., Ltd.,

Cambricon (Nanjing) Information Technology Co., Ltd.,

Cambricon (Xi'an) Integrated Circuit Co., Ltd.,

Cambricon Jixingge (Nanjing) Technology Co., Ltd.,

Cambricon Technologies Corporation Limited,

CETC Cloud (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.,

CETC LES Information System Group Co., Ltd.,

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation No. 28 Institute,

Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Computing Technology,

Guangdong Qinzhi Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd.,

Hefei Core Storage Electronic Ltd.,

Key Laboratory of Information Systems Engineering,

Nanjing Aixi Information Technology Co., Ltd.,

Nanjing LES Cybersecurity and Information Technology Research Institute Co., Ltd.,

Nanjing LES Electronic Equipment Co., Ltd.,

Nanjing LES Information Technology Co., Ltd.,

PXW Semiconductor Manufactory Co., Ltd.,

Shanghai Cambricon Information Technology Co., Ltd.,

Shanghai Integrated Circuit Research and Development Center,

Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) Co., Ltd.,

Shanghai Suowei Information Technology Co., Ltd.,

Suzhou Cambricon Information Technology Co., Ltd.,

System Equipment Co., Ltd. of the 28th Research Institute (Liyang),

Tianjin Tiandi Weiye Technologies Co., Ltd.,

Xiong'an Cambricon Technology Co., Ltd.,

Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd., and

Zhongke Xinliang (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd.

Yangtze Memory Technologies (Japan) Inc.

REMOVALS FROM THE UNVERIFIED LIST

The Biden administration removed 27 Chinese entities from the unverified list. Companies are added to the unverified list if the United States cannot complete on-site visits to determine whether they can be trusted to receive sensitive U.S. technology exports, inspections which in China require approval from the commerce ministry.

Beijing Naura Magnetoelectric Technology Co., Ltd

CCIC Southern Electronic Product Testing Co., Ltd

Center for High Pressure Science and Technology Advanced Research

Changchun National Extreme Precision Optics Co., Ltd

Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences, Institute of Mineral Resources

Chinese Academy of Science (CAS) Institute of Chemistry

Dongguan Durun Optical Technology Co., Ltd.

Foshan Huaguo Optical Co., Ltd.

Guangdong University of Technology

Guangxi Intai Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Hymson Laser Technology Co., Ltd.

Heshan Deren Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

Hubei Longchang Optical Co., Ltd.

Hubei Sinophorus Electronic Materials Co., Ltd

Kunshan Heng Rui Cheng Industrial Technology

Shanghai Fansheng Optoelectronic Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment (Group) Co., Ltd.

ShanghaiTech University

Southern University of Science and Technology, Department of Mechanical and Energy Engineering

University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, School of Chemical Sciences

University of Shanghai for Science and Technology

Vital Advanced Materials Co., Ltd.

Wuhan Juhere Photonic Tech Co., Ltd.

Wuxi Biologics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd.

Zhongshan Thincloud Optics Co., Ltd.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper, Editing by William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD -0.53% 42.95 End-of-day quote.-32.32%
AVIC CO., LTD. 9.12% 1077 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BEIJING UNISTRONG SCIENCE&TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD 2.70% 6.84 End-of-day quote.-5.52%
CAMBRICON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION LIMITED 1.00% 67.48 End-of-day quote.-29.04%
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -0.23% 34.91 End-of-day quote.-33.28%
INTAI TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION -0.47% 105.5 End-of-day quote.22.25%
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC. -4.23% 48.65 Delayed Quote.-45.11%
All news about BEIJING UNISTRONG SCIENCE&TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
03:00pFactbox-Chinese companies added to U.S. entity list
RE
11/22China Fines UniStrong For Overstating Earnings; Shares Down 4%
MT
10/26Beijing UniStrong Science&Technology CO.,LTD Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Mont..
CI
09/10Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone Xinghui Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. agreed to acqui..
CI
08/18Beijing UniStrong Science&Technology CO.,LTD Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year..
CI
05/18China’s Satellite Navigation Output Value Jumps 16.3% in 2021 to $69 Billion
MT
04/14Beijing UniStrong Science&Technology CO.,LTD Reports Earnings Results for the First Qua..
CI
04/14Beijing UniStrong Science&Technology CO.,LTD Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
02/03UniStrong Science & Technology to Swing to Profit in 2021
MT
2021An unknown agreed to acquire SATELLITE TECHNOLOGY FIRM from Beijing UniStrong Science&T..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 108 M 302 M 302 M
Net income 2021 -92,7 M -13,3 M -13,3 M
Net Debt 2021 1 586 M 227 M 227 M
P/E ratio 2021 -57,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 064 M 726 M 726 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,13x
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 2 632
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart BEIJING UNISTRONG SCIENCE&TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
Duration : Period :
Beijing UniStrong Science&Technology CO.,LTD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEIJING UNISTRONG SCIENCE&TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yue Wu General Manager
Xing Wang Zhu Chief Financial Officer, Director & Deputy GM
Hong Mei Hou Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhuo Gao Independent Director
Yong Jun Jin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEIJING UNISTRONG SCIENCE&TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-5.52%709
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-22.20%202 529
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-33.28%47 490
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-2.16%44 448
ARISTA NETWORKS, INC.-8.88%40 027
NOKIA OYJ-15.55%28 082