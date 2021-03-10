Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development : RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1599)

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Tang Shuchang tendered his resignation as a non-executive director of the Company on 10 March 2021, with effect from the date of approval of the new appointment of non-executive director at the general meeting of the Company, due to change of job assignment.

Mr. Tang Shuchang has confirmed that he had no disagreement with the Board and there were no matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

During his tenure of office, Mr. Tang Shuchang had been committed to his work with great diligence, and made significant contributions to the development of the Company. The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Tang Shuchang for his contributions to the Company.

PROPOSED APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is pleased to announce that the relevant resolution has been passed at a meeting of the Board held on 10 March 2021 to propose the appointment of Ms. Shi Huaxin as a non-executive Director to fill the vacancy following the resignation of Mr. Tang Shuchang. The aforesaid appointment is subject to the approval by way of an ordinary resolution by the Shareholders at the general meeting of the Company.

The biographical details of Ms. Shi Huaxin are set out below:

Ms. Shi Huaxin, aged 41, is currently the head of the capital operation department of Beijing Urban Construction Group Co., Ltd.. Ms. Shi was a staff member of the human resources department of the engineering general contracting department of Beijing Urban Construction Group Co., Ltd. from July 2004 to July 2006. From July 2006 to May 2017, she successively served as the deputy director, director, assistant to manager and deputy manager of the general office of the engineering general contracting department of Beijing Urban Construction Group Co., Ltd.. From May 2017 to June 2020, she served as the director of the manager office of Beijing Urban Construction Group Co., Ltd.. Since June 2020, she has been the head of the capital operation department of Beijing Urban Construction Group Co., Ltd.. Ms. Shi studied labor economics at Henan University of Finance and Economics from September 1997 to June 2001 and obtained a bachelor's degree in economics. She studied labor economics at Nankai University from September 2001 to June 2004 and obtained a master's degree in economics. She was accredited as a senior economist by Beijing Senior Specialised Technique Qualification Evaluation Committee in September 2015.

Save as disclosed above, Ms. Shi Huaxin did not hold any directorship in other listed public companies, or any other position in the Company and its subsidiaries in the last three years. Ms. Shi Huaxin does not have any relationship with any directors, senior management, substantial or controlling Shareholders of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Ms. Shi Huaxin does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Upon the appointment of Ms. Shi Huaxin as a non-executive director being approved by the Shareholders at the general meeting of the Company, the Company will enter into a service contract with Ms. Shi Huaxin in accordance with the applicable Chinese laws and regulations. The term of office of Ms. Shi Huaxin is for a term starting from the date of approval by the Shareholders at the general meeting of the Company to the expiry date of the term of office of the members of the current Board. Ms. Shi Huaxin will not receive any director's fees for acting as a non-executive director.

Save as disclosed above, there is no other information relating to the appointment of Ms. Shi Huaxin which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders.

A circular containing, among other things, details of the proposed appointment of non-executive director and a notice convening the general meeting will be despatched to the Shareholders in due course.

By order of the Board

Beijing Urban Construction Design & Development Group Co., Limited

Pei Hongwei

Chairman

Beijing, 10 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Wang Hanjun and Li Guoqing; the non-executive directors of the Company are Pei Hongwei, Tang Shuchang, Wu Donghui, Guan Jifa, Ren Yuhang, Su Bin, Wang Tao and Ren Chong; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Wang Guofeng, Ma Xufei, Sun Maozhu, Liang Qinghuai and Qin Guisheng.