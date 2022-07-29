Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Bekaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04:01 2022-07-29 am EDT
33.92 EUR   +6.94%
03:45aBEKAERT : 2022 First half-year results 29 Jul 2022
PU
03:45aBEKAERT : announces the third tranche of its Share Buyback Program 29 Jul 2022
PU
03:45aBEKAERT : Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement 29 Jul 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bekaert: 2022 First half-year results 29 Jul 2022

07/29/2022 | 03:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Summary & download

Bekaert delivers strong growth and solid financial results in a turbulent macroeconomic environment
Sales up +24% • underlying EBIT of € 283 million • EPS up +14% to € 4.16 • net debt/underlying EBITDA of 0.88

Bekaert delivered robust growth and a solid profit performance in the first half of 2022, driven by strong price realization and excellent operational performance. This was achieved despite increasing volatility, cost inflation, supply chain challenges, lockdowns in China, and weaker demand in selected geographies, compared to a very strong first half last year.

Financial Highlights H1 2022

  • Consolidated sales of € 2 859 million (+24%) and combined sales of € 3 456 million (+24%)
  • High profitability, roughly in line with the very strong first half of 2021 in absolute values:
    • Gross profit of € 472 million, in line with a very strong first half last year (€ 473 million)
    • Underlying EBIT of € 283 million, almost equaling the high profit generation of H1 last year (€ 285 million)
    • Underlying EBITDA of € 381 million, € +5 million higher than for the same period last year (€ 376 million)
  • The pass-through of high cost inflation caused some dilution in a number of ratios, compared to exceptional margin performance last year:
    • Underlying EBIT margin on sales of 9.9% (versus 12.4%)
    • Underlying EBITDA margin on sales of 13.3% (versus 16.3%)
    • Underlying ROCE of 22.8% (versus 26.9%)
  • Very strong net result:
    • The result for the period attributable to equity holders of Bekaert increased by +14% to € 237 million
    • This resulted in EPS of € 4.16 per share, an increase of +14% versus € 3.66 last year
  • Average working capital on sales of 15.0%, compared with 13.0% last year. The working capital increase over last year was mainly driven by cost inflation and negatively impacted the cash flow.
  • Net debt of € 673 million, up from € 519 million on 30 June 2021. Net debt on underlying EBITDA remained well below 1.0 (0.88 versus 0.69 at the close of H1 2021).


Focus and effectiveness of our actions

While facing wide-scale macro imbalances due to supply chain issues, unseen cost inflation, the war in Ukraine, and extensive Covid-19-lockdowns in China, Bekaert continued to execute its transformation agenda at a high pace in the first half of 2022. Our actions have been specifically geared towards:

  • Leveraging the benefits from our global footprint and local services and sourcing channels, which has allowed to:
    • Address the ongoing deglobalization trends
    • Secure supply continuity to our customers worldwide
    • Adjust sourcing channels affected by logistic and other supply disruptions
  • Strong pricing discipline and execution, significantly offsetting the overall cost inflation
  • Seizing the short to medium-term growth opportunities arising from sustainability and innovation trends:
    • Strong growth in low-carbon concrete reinforcement solutions
    • Successful project wins in offshore energy tenders, progress in building a leading innovation position in hydrogen electrolysis technologies, and other product and service solutions supporting the energy transition
  • As a result of these improvement actions, all four business units delivered an underlying EBIT margin between ~9% and ~18%, despite significant adverse margin effects from decreased volumes in most business units.

Outlook


Our profitability ambitions for the medium term remain unchanged.

However, the 2022 outlook remains particularly volatile due to macroeconomic and geopolitical turbulences.

We therefore remain vigilant and will actively address further changes in market conditions. Similar to the agility demonstrated throughout the Covid pandemic, we will continue to align our business priorities with the market needs, further leverage our pricing discipline, and accelerate the execution of additional structural cost savings.

Attachment

Disclaimer

Bekaert NV published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 07:44:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BEKAERT NV
03:45aBEKAERT : 2022 First half-year results 29 Jul 2022
PU
03:45aBEKAERT : announces the third tranche of its Share Buyback Program 29 Jul 2022
PU
03:45aBEKAERT : Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement 29 Jul 2022
PU
02:01aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
01:46aBekaert announces the third tranche of its Share Buyback Program
GL
01:45aBekaert announces the third tranche of its Share Buyback Program
AQ
01:02aBEKAERT : 2022 First half-year results
GL
01:01aBEKAERT : 2022 First half-year results
AQ
07/28BEKAERT : Eriikka Söderström appointed Chair of the Audit, Risk and Finance Committee of B..
PU
07/22BEKAERT : Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement 22 Jul 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEKAERT NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 099 M 5 182 M 5 182 M
Net income 2022 348 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2022 483 M 491 M 491 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,54x
Yield 2022 4,97%
Capitalization 1 826 M 1 855 M 1 855 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 23 450
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BEKAERT NV
Duration : Period :
Bekaert NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEKAERT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 31,72 €
Average target price 45,17 €
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oswald Schmid Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taoufiq Boussaid Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Tinggren Chairman
Gunter Van Craen Chief Digital & Information Officer
Annalisa Gigante Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEKAERT NV-18.96%1 855
KEYENCE CORPORATION-25.55%95 119
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-21.88%71 147
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.37%56 526
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-4.93%51 289
NIDEC CORPORATION-32.25%38 467