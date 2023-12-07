Bekaert will today host a Capital Markets event for institutional investors and analysts in London, at the Institution of Engineering and Technology.



The Capital Markets Day will include presentations providing updates on the company's strategy and transformation, its ongoing repositioning and growth plans. We will focus on innovation and sustainability and our exciting opportunities in markets such as energy transition and the decarbonization of construction.

We will also update on our financial objectives for the coming years, which includes targets for:

Sales growth of more than 5% in the mid-term (assuming constant raw material pricing and currency exchange rates);

2026 EBITu margin of more than 10%; and

2026 Return on Capital Employed of more than 20%.

The event will be hosted by members of Bekaert's senior leadership team including CEO, Yves Kerstens and CFO, Taoufiq Boussaid, who will outline our strategic priorities and prospects for the years ahead.

The presenters will cover Bekaert's:

Recent transformation and sustainably improved business performance, particularly increased operating margins and strong cash flow generation;

Further strategic potential and increased focus on particular end markets, which will support outsized growth opportunities;

Existing market leadership positions and further margin enhancement plans;

The important role of innovation and sustainability in the growth of the Group; and

Plans to maximize total shareholder returns from earnings growth, dividends and additional shareholder returns such as share buybacks, all underpinned by a strong balance sheet

Bekaert's outlook for the full year 2023 remains unchanged and there will be no update on current trading.

Yves Kerstens, Chief Executive Officer said:

"Bekaert has successfully executed a transformational strategy in recent years, materially improving operating margins and cash flow. Today's event will reflect on these improvements, but more importantly outline our strategy going forward - what more we can do and how we can move faster. We have a strong, resilient core business, with global market leadership, alongside some exciting growth platforms. This combination will drive a further step change across our businesses and deliver sustainable growth and returns for our shareholders."

The Capital Markets Day can be accessed live upon registration via the Bekaert website (bekaert.com/en/investors) . Today's presentations and a recording of the event will be available on the website afterwards.

