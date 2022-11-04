Bekaert: Publication transparency notification

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 5 517 M 5 384 M 5 384 M Net income 2022 352 M 344 M 344 M Net Debt 2022 514 M 502 M 502 M P/E ratio 2022 4,30x Yield 2022 5,03% Capitalization 1 477 M 1 442 M 1 442 M EV / Sales 2022 0,36x EV / Sales 2023 0,35x Nbr of Employees 27 000 Free-Float 57,7% Chart BEKAERT NV Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BEKAERT NV Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 3 Last Close Price 27,84 € Average target price 40,33 € Spread / Average Target 44,9% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Oswald Schmid Chief Executive Officer & Director Taoufiq Boussaid Chief Financial Officer Jürgen Tinggren Chairman Gunter Van Craen Chief Digital & Information Officer Annalisa Gigante Chief Technology & Innovation Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) BEKAERT NV -28.87% 1 442 KEYENCE CORPORATION -19.65% 95 765 SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE -26.01% 70 854 EATON CORPORATION PLC -10.55% 59 898 EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. -6.41% 50 231 WEG S.A. 19.50% 32 153