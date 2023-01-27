Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Bekaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:24 2023-01-26 am EST
38.92 EUR   +0.88%
02:16aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
02:15aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
AQ
02:08aBekaert : Publication transparency notification
GL
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bekaert: Publication transparency notification

01/27/2023 | 02:08am EST
Please find herewith the press release.

Attachment


All news about BEKAERT NV
02:16aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
02:15aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
AQ
02:08aBekaert : Publication transparency notification
GL
02:07aBekaert : Publication transparency notification
AQ
01/20Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
01/20Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
01/13Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
01/13Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
AQ
01/06Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
2022Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
Analyst Recommendations on BEKAERT NV
Financials
Sales 2022 5 517 M 5 987 M 5 987 M
Net income 2022 352 M 382 M 382 M
Net Debt 2022 514 M 558 M 558 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,01x
Yield 2022 3,60%
Capitalization 2 047 M 2 222 M 2 222 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart BEKAERT NV
Duration : Period :
Bekaert NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEKAERT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 38,92 €
Average target price 37,00 €
Spread / Average Target -4,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oswald Schmid Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taoufiq Boussaid Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Tinggren Chairman
Gunter Van Craen Chief Digital & Information Officer
Annalisa Gigante Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEKAERT NV7.28%2 222
KEYENCE CORPORATION16.57%111 974
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE12.33%88 217
EATON CORPORATION PLC2.52%63 290
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-5.66%52 682
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)5.78%34 006