    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
  Report
Bekaert : Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement  01 Oct 2021

10/01/2021 | 03:12am EDT
01-Oct-2021
Press release Summary & download

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 23 September 2021 to 29 September 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 19 000 shares during the period from 23 September 2021 to 29 September 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 16 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 September 2021 to 29 September 2021:



Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
23 September 2021 2 400 36.80 36.88 36.70 88 320
24 September 2021 2 600 36.58 36.80 36.36 95 108
27 September 2021 5 027 36.36 36.78 36.04 182 782
28 September 2021 4 201 36.49 36.66 36.30 153 294
29 September 2021 4 772 36.21 36.44 35.90 172 794
Total 19 000 - - - 692 298


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
23 September 2021 6 000 36.93 37.16 36.60 221 580
24 September 2021 1 200 36.69 36.80 36.60 44 028
27 September 2021 4 000 36.57 37.00 36.30 146 280
28 September 2021 3 800 36.68 36.96 36.48 139 384
29 September 2021 1 400 36.56 36.62 36.50 51 184
Total 16 400 602 456

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 99 369 shares. On 29 September 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 250 829 own shares out of 60 441 991 issued shares (or 5.38 % of all outstanding shares).

Attachment


enfrnl

Disclaimer

Bekaert NV published this content on 01 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 563 M 5 283 M 5 283 M
Net income 2021 298 M 345 M 345 M
Net Debt 2021 454 M 525 M 525 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,17x
Yield 2021 4,93%
Capitalization 2 058 M 2 386 M 2 383 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart BEKAERT NV
Duration : Period :
Bekaert NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEKAERT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 35,98 €
Average target price 50,75 €
Spread / Average Target 41,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oswald Schmid Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taoufiq Boussaid Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Tinggren Chairman
Gunter Van Craen Chief Digital & Information Officer
Annalisa Gigante Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEKAERT NV32.47%2 386
KEYENCE CORPORATION15.52%145 677
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE21.64%92 699
NIDEC CORPORATION-4.31%65 176
EATON CORPORATION PLC27.74%59 543
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.19.00%56 313