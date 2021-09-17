Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Bekaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bekaert: Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement  17 Sep 2021

09/17/2021 | 02:32am EDT
17-Sep-2021
Press release Summary & download

Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 10 September 2021 to 15 September 2021

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 11 300 shares during the period from 10 September 2021 to 15 September 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 31 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 September 2021 to 15 September 2021:



Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
10 September 2021 600 38.27 38.10 38.40 22 962
13 September 2021 3 725 38.36 38.16 38.54 142 891
14 September 2021 4 075 38.21 37.90 38.46 155 706
15 September 2021 2 900 38.48 38.18 38.80 111 592
Total 11 300 - - - 433 151


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
10 September 2021 900 38.45 38.50 38.40 34 605
13 September 2021 5 700 38.49 38.70 38.30 219 393
14 September 2021 9 712 38.38 38.64 38.10 372 747
15 September 2021 15 488 38.80 39.12 38.36 600 934
Total 31 800 - - - 1 227 679

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 79 500 shares. On 15 September 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 236 960 own shares out of 60 441 991 issued shares (or 5.36 % of all outstanding shares).

Attachment


enfrnl

Disclaimer

Bekaert NV published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 06:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
