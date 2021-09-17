Bekaert: Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement  17 Sep 2021

17-Sep-2021
Press release
Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement
Period from 10 September 2021 to 15 September 2021
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 11 300 shares during the period from 10 September 2021 to 15 September 2021 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 31 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 10 September 2021 to 15 September 2021:
|
Purchase of shares
|
Date
|
Number of Shares
|
Average Price (€)
|
Highest Price (€)
|
Lowest Price (€)
|
Total Amount (€)
|
10 September 2021
|
600
|
38.27
|
38.10
|
38.40
|
22 962
|
13 September 2021
|
3 725
|
38.36
|
38.16
|
38.54
|
142 891
|
14 September 2021
|
4 075
|
38.21
|
37.90
|
38.46
|
155 706
|
15 September 2021
|
2 900
|
38.48
|
38.18
|
38.80
|
111 592
|
Total
|
11 300
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
433 151
|
Sale of shares
|
Date
|
Number of Shares
|
Average Price (€)
|
Highest Price (€)
|
Lowest Price (€)
|
Total Amount (€)
|
10 September 2021
|
900
|
38.45
|
38.50
|
38.40
|
34 605
|
13 September 2021
|
5 700
|
38.49
|
38.70
|
38.30
|
219 393
|
14 September 2021
|
9 712
|
38.38
|
38.64
|
38.10
|
372 747
|
15 September 2021
|
15 488
|
38.80
|
39.12
|
38.36
|
600 934
|
Total
|
31 800
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1 227 679
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 79 500 shares. On 15 September 2021 after closing of the market, Bekaert owns 3 236 960 own shares out of 60 441 991 issued shares (or 5.36 % of all outstanding shares).
