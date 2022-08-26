Bekaert - Purchase and sale of shares in the context of the liquidity agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 18 August 2022 to 24 August 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the third tranche of €30 million started on 29 July 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 18 August 2022 to 24 August 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 65 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 18 August 2022 to 24 August 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 18 August 2022



Euronext Brussels 7 800 33.29 33.68 33.02 259 647 MTF CBOE 5 200 33.29 33.66 33.04 173 101 MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - 19 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 700 32.47 33.00 32.14 250 017 MTF CBOE 5 300 32.47 32.84 32.14 172 091 MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - 22 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 900 31.53 32.08 31.32 249 073 MTF CBOE 5 100 31.51 32.00 31.36 160 690 MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - 23 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 000 31.48 31.72 31.12 251 829 MTF CBOE 5 000 31.48 31.72 31.00 157 423 MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis - - - - - 24 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 900 31.25 31.60 31.04 246 877 MTF CBOE 5 100 31.24 31.56 31.04 159 301 MTF Turquoise - - - - - MTF Aquis 7 800 33.29 33.68 33.02 259 647 Total 65 000 32.00 33.68 31.00 2 080 049

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 937 shares during the period from 18 August 2022 to 24 August 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from

18 August 2022 to 24 August 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 18 August 2022 1 200 33.33 33.35 33.10 39 996 19 August 2022 3 700 32.60 33.00 32.20 120 620 22 August 2022 3 500 31.72 32.10 31.40 111 020 23 August 2022 1 300 31.17 31.28 31.00 40 521 24 August 2022 1 237 31.23 31.40 31.10 38 632 Total 10 937 - - - 350 789









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 18 August 2022 1 400 33.60 33.70 33.40 47 040 19 August 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 22 August 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 23 August 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 24 August 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 1 400 - - - 47 040

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 85 808 shares.

On 24 August 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 277 062 own shares, or 5.55% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.





Attachment