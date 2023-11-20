Bekaert NV
|BEKAERT : Q3 23: volumes have yet to land
|Nov. 17
|Transcript : NV Bekaert SA, Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Nov 17, 2023
|CI
Bekaert NV is a world market and technology leader in steel wire transformation and coating technologies. The group pursues to be the preferred supplier for its steel wire products and solutions by continuously delivering superior value to its customers worldwide. Bekaert NV is a global company with over 27,000 employees worldwide and headquartered in Belgium.
Calendar
2024-02-27 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+10.42%
|2 440 M $
|+14.52%
|128 B $
|+21.12%
|102 B $
|+27.00%
|101 B $
|+45.14%
|90 961 M $
|-7.07%
|50 893 M $
|+11.41%
|35 926 M $
|+6.87%
|31 565 M $
|-2.11%
|28 870 M $
|-13.63%
|28 474 M $
