Stock BEKB BEKAERT NV
PDF Report : Bekaert NV

Bekaert NV

Equities

BEKB

BE0974258874

Electrical Components & Equipment

Market Closed - Euronext Bruxelles
Other stock markets
 11:35:23 2023-11-17 am EST 		Intraday chart for Bekaert NV 5-day change 1st Jan Change
40.06 EUR +1.01% +3.25% +10.42%
08:08am BEKAERT : Q3 23: volumes have yet to land Alphavalue
Nov. 17 Transcript : NV Bekaert SA, Q3 2023 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Nov 17, 2023 CI
Chart Bekaert NV

Chart Bekaert NV
Company Profile

Bekaert NV is a world market and technology leader in steel wire transformation and coating technologies. The group pursues to be the preferred supplier for its steel wire products and solutions by continuously delivering superior value to its customers worldwide. Bekaert NV is a global company with over 27,000 employees worldwide and headquartered in Belgium.
Sector
Electrical Components & Equipment
Calendar
2024-02-27 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Bekaert NV

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
40.06EUR
Average target price
47.88EUR
Spread / Average Target
+19.51%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Electrical Components & Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
BEKAERT NV Stock Bekaert NV
+10.42% 2 440 M $
SIEMENS AG Stock Siemens AG
+14.52% 128 B $
KEYENCE CORPORATION Stock Keyence Corporation
+21.12% 102 B $
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Stock Schneider Electric SE
+27.00% 101 B $
EATON CORPORATION PLC Stock Eaton Corporation plc
+45.14% 90 961 M $
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. Stock Emerson Electric Co.
-7.07% 50 893 M $
AMETEK, INC. Stock AMETEK, Inc.
+11.41% 35 926 M $
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION, INC. Stock Rockwell Automation, Inc.
+6.87% 31 565 M $
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) Stock Delta Electronics (Thailand)
-2.11% 28 870 M $
WEG S.A. Stock WEG S.A.
-13.63% 28 474 M $
Other Electrical Components & Equipment
