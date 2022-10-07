Bekaert: Transparency law 07 Oct 2022

Press release

Notifications

The notifications should be transmitted to both NV Bekaert SA and the FSMA. The FSMA recommends transmitting the notifications electronically to the e-mail address trp.fin@fsma.be.

It is recommended to transmit notifications to NV Bekaert SA electronically as well, to the attention of isabelle.vandervekens@bekaert.com

Contact persons

Press & Investor Relations

Katelijn Bohez

Phone: +32 56 76 66 10 - E-mail:katelijn.bohez@bekaert.com

Company Secretary

Isabelle Vander Vekens

Phone: +32 56 76 66 90 - E-mail:isabelle.vandervekens@bekaert.com

Company Profile

Bekaert (bekaert.com) is a world market and technology leader in steel wire transformation and coating technologies. We pursue to be the preferred supplier for our steel wire products and solutions by continuously delivering superior value to our customers worldwide. Bekaert (Euronext Brussels: BEKB) is a global company with more than 27 000 employees worldwide, headquarters in Belgium and € 5.9 billion in combined revenue in 2021.

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Bekaert is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Bekaert disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release issued by Bekaert.