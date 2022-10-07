Advanced search
    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:17 2022-10-07 am EDT
26.52 EUR   +0.08%
03:12aBekaert : Transparency law 07 Oct 2022
PU
02:31aBekaert : Transparency law
GL
02:30aBekaert : Transparency law
AQ
Bekaert: Transparency law 07 Oct 2022

10/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Press release

Regulated information

7 October 2022 08.30 CET

Transparency Law

Disclosure in accordance with the Act of 2 May 2007

Pursuant to Articles 15 §1 and 18 §1 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant participations in listed companies, Bekaert publishes the following information:

Status as of 5 October 2022

Basic data

Total capital:

€ 173 691 000.00

Total number of securities conferring voting rights:

59 013 952 shares

Total number of voting rights (the denominator):

59 013 952

(one voting right per share)

Supplementary data

Total number of rights,

whether or not reflected by securities,

to subscribe for securities

conferring voting rights yet to be issued:

15 300 subscription rights

(each subscription right entitles the holder

to one new share upon exercise)

Total number of voting rights that may result

from the exercise of such subscription rights:

15 300

(one voting right per new share)

Total number of shares without voting rights:

none

Reason for the changes

Capital increase on 5 October 2022 as a result of the exercise of 9 000 subscription rights.

Thresholds set by the Articles of Association

According to Article 12 of the Articles of Association, the provisions of Articles 6 through 17 of the Act apply not only to the legal thresholds of 5 % and of each multiple of 5%, but also to the thresholds of 3% and 7.50%.

1 / 2

Press release

Notifications

The notifications should be transmitted to both NV Bekaert SA and the FSMA. The FSMA recommends transmitting the notifications electronically to the e-mail address trp.fin@fsma.be.

It is recommended to transmit notifications to NV Bekaert SA electronically as well, to the attention of isabelle.vandervekens@bekaert.com

Contact persons

Press & Investor Relations

Katelijn Bohez

Phone: +32 56 76 66 10 - E-mail:katelijn.bohez@bekaert.com

Company Secretary

Isabelle Vander Vekens

Phone: +32 56 76 66 90 - E-mail:isabelle.vandervekens@bekaert.com

Company Profile

Bekaert (bekaert.com) is a world market and technology leader in steel wire transformation and coating technologies. We pursue to be the preferred supplier for our steel wire products and solutions by continuously delivering superior value to our customers worldwide. Bekaert (Euronext Brussels: BEKB) is a global company with more than 27 000 employees worldwide, headquarters in Belgium and € 5.9 billion in combined revenue in 2021.

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Bekaert is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Bekaert disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release issued by Bekaert.

2 / 2

Disclaimer

Bekaert NV published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Consensus
