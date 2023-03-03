Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Bekaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:29 2023-03-02 am EST
43.50 EUR   -1.14%
02:16aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
02:15aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
02:01aBekaert : Transparency law
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bekaert: Transparency law

03/03/2023 | 02:01am EST
Please find herewith the press release.


Attachment


All news about BEKAERT NV
02:16aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
02:15aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
02:01aBekaert : Transparency law
03/02Bekaert : Publication transparency notification
03/02Bekaert : Publication transparency notification
03/01Transcript : NV Bekaert SA, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
03/01NV Bekaert SA Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
03/01Bekaert Launches Up to EUR30 Million Tranche of Share Buyback Program
03/01Belgium's Bekaert to Divest Steel Wire Operations in Chile, Peru
03/01Bekaert continues its Share Buyback Program
Analyst Recommendations on BEKAERT NV
Financials
Sales 2023 5 256 M 5 574 M 5 574 M
Net income 2023 292 M 310 M 310 M
Net Debt 2023 337 M 357 M 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,12x
Yield 2023 3,10%
Capitalization 2 365 M 2 508 M 2 508 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BEKAERT NV
Duration : Period :
Bekaert NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEKAERT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 43,50 €
Average target price 44,25 €
Spread / Average Target 1,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oswald Schmid Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taoufiq Boussaid Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Tinggren Chairman
Gunter Van Craen Chief Digital & Information Officer
Annalisa Gigante Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEKAERT NV19.90%2 508
KEYENCE CORPORATION15.19%105 637
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE17.11%91 170
EATON CORPORATION PLC11.60%69 184
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-12.76%47 460
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)20.48%35 422