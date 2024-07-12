Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 4 July 2024 to 10 July 2024

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 214 shares during the period from 4 July 2024 to 10 July 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 0 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 4 July 2024 to 10 July 2024:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 4 July 2024 2 300 40.11 40.30 39.94 92 253 5 July 2024 614 39.83 39.90 39.76 24 456 8 July 2024 900 39.71 39.74 39.64 35 739 9 July 2024 3 000 39.65 39.90 39.40 118 950 10 July 2024 1 400 39.35 39.38 39.30 55 090 Total 8 214 326 488





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 4 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 5 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 8 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 9 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 10 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total — —

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 11 700 shares.

On 10 July 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 823 829 own shares, or 3.36% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

