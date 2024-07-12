        

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 4 July 2024 to 10 July 2024

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 214 shares during the period from 4 July 2024 to 10 July 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 0 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 4 July 2024 to 10 July 2024:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
4 July 2024 2 300 40.11 40.30 39.94 92 253
5 July 2024 614 39.83 39.90 39.76 24 456
8 July 2024 900 39.71 39.74 39.64 35 739
9 July 2024 3 000 39.65 39.90 39.40 118 950
10 July 2024 1 400 39.35 39.38 39.30 55 090
Total 8 214       326 488


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
4 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
5 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
8 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
9 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
10 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total      

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 11 700 shares.

On 10 July 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 823 829 own shares, or 3.36% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Attachment

  • p240712E - Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement