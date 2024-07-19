        

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 11 July 2024 to 17 July 2024

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 942 shares during the period from 11 July 2024 to 17 July 2024 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 0 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 11 July 2024 to 17 July 2024:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
11 July 2024 500 39.76 39.76 39.76 19 880
12 July 2024 900 39.74 39.86 39.66 35 766
15 July 2024 2 200 39.62 39.80 39.30 87 164
16 July 2024 1 400 39.09 39.30 38.90 54 726
17 July 2024 942 39.09 39.30 38.80 36 823
Total 5 942       234 359


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
11 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
12 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
15 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
16 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
17 July 2024 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total      

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 17 642 shares.

On 17 July 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 829 771 own shares, or 3.37% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p240719E - Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement