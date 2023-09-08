Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 31 August 2023 to 6 September 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 31 August 2023 to 6 September 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 45 023 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 31 August 2023 to 6 September 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 31 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 3 272 43.69 43.84 43.24 142 954 MTF CBOE 1 337 43.70 43.86 43.22 58 427 MTF Turquoise 330 43.65 43.68 43.36 14 405 MTF Aquis 422 43.69 43.80 43.24 18 437 1 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 735 43.96 44.08 43.70 252 111 MTF CBOE 821 43.85 43.98 43.70 36 001 MTF Turquoise 313 43.90 43.98 43.74 13 741 MTF Aquis 574 43.94 43.98 43.68 25 222 4 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 006 43.84 44.56 43.50 394 823 MTF CBOE 3 146 43.84 44.48 43.40 137 921 MTF Turquoise 766 43.84 44.48 43.50 33 581 MTF Aquis 998 43.84 44.56 43.54 43 752 5 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 040 43.70 43.80 43.40 351 348 MTF CBOE 3 550 43.67 43.80 43.40 155 029 MTF Turquoise 758 43.70 43.80 43.40 33 125 MTF Aquis 975 43.71 43.76 43.46 42 617 6 September 2023 Euronext Brussels 3 202 43.44 43.64 43.34 139 095 MTF CBOE 1 130 43.45 43.70 43.34 49 099 MTF Turquoise 286 43.42 43.56 43.34 12 418 MTF Aquis 362 43.46 43.66 43.36 15 733 Total 45 023 43.75 44.56 43.22 1 969 839

On 6 September 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 813 393 own shares, or 5.03% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

