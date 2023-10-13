Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 5 October 2023 to 11 October 2023

On 28 July 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 October 2023 to 11 October 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 818 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 5 October 2023 to 11 October 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 5 October 2023 Euronext Brussels 2 941 42.16 42.24 42.04 123 993 MTF CBOE 1 395 42.15 42.38 42.06 58 799 MTF Turquoise 173 42.16 42.22 42.10 7 294 MTF Aquis 237 42.17 42.20 42.14 9 994 6 October 2023 Euronext Brussels 1 775 42.51 42.58 42.24 75 455 MTF CBOE 799 42.52 42.60 42.38 33 973 MTF Turquoise 80 42.50 42.50 42.50 3 400 MTF Aquis 36 42.40 42.40 42.40 1 526 9 October 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 676 42.66 42.98 42.46 284 798 MTF CBOE 3 353 42.65 42.98 42.48 143 005 MTF Turquoise 944 42.67 42.90 42.54 40 280 MTF Aquis 1 109 42.66 42.82 42.50 47 310 10 October 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 329 42.34 42.88 41.98 352 650 MTF CBOE 4 379 42.36 42.94 42.04 185 494 MTF Turquoise 916 42.38 42.82 41.98 38 820 MTF Aquis 994 42.31 42.86 42.08 42 056 11 October 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 669 41.60 42.12 41.34 443 830 MTF CBOE 3 013 41.59 42.04 41.36 125 311 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 47 818 42.20 42.98 41.34 2 017 988

On 11 October 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 111 954 own shares, or 5.57% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

