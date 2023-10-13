Update on the Share Buyback Program
Period from 5 October 2023 to 11 October 2023
On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 5 October 2023 to 11 October 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 818 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the seventh tranche of the Program during the period from 5 October 2023 to 11 October 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|5 October 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|2 941
|42.16
|42.24
|42.04
|123 993
|MTF CBOE
|1 395
|42.15
|42.38
|42.06
|58 799
|MTF Turquoise
|173
|42.16
|42.22
|42.10
|7 294
|MTF Aquis
|237
|42.17
|42.20
|42.14
|9 994
|6 October 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|1 775
|42.51
|42.58
|42.24
|75 455
|MTF CBOE
|799
|42.52
|42.60
|42.38
|33 973
|MTF Turquoise
|80
|42.50
|42.50
|42.50
|3 400
|MTF Aquis
|36
|42.40
|42.40
|42.40
|1 526
|9 October 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 676
|42.66
|42.98
|42.46
|284 798
|MTF CBOE
|3 353
|42.65
|42.98
|42.48
|143 005
|MTF Turquoise
|944
|42.67
|42.90
|42.54
|40 280
|MTF Aquis
|1 109
|42.66
|42.82
|42.50
|47 310
|10 October 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|8 329
|42.34
|42.88
|41.98
|352 650
|MTF CBOE
|4 379
|42.36
|42.94
|42.04
|185 494
|MTF Turquoise
|916
|42.38
|42.82
|41.98
|38 820
|MTF Aquis
|994
|42.31
|42.86
|42.08
|42 056
|11 October 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|10 669
|41.60
|42.12
|41.34
|443 830
|MTF CBOE
|3 013
|41.59
|42.04
|41.36
|125 311
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|47 818
|42.20
|42.98
|41.34
|2 017 988
On 11 October 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 111 954 own shares, or 5.57% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
