Official BEKAERT NV press release

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 28 December 2023 to 3 January 2024

On 17 November 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 28 December 2023 to 3 January 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 40 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth of the Program during the period from 28 December 2023 to 3 January 2024:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 28 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 46.42 46.52 46.22 464 200 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 29 December 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 000 46.56 46.68 46.36 465 600 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 1 January 2024 Euronext Brussels MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 2 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 46.16 46.88 45.40 461 600 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 3 January 2024 Euronext Brussels 10 000 44.72 45.82 44.14 447 200 MTF CBOE MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 40 000 45.97 46.88 44.14 1 838 600

On 3 January 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 175 387 own shares, or 3.97% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

