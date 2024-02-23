     

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Period from 15 February 2024 to 21 February 2024

On 17 November 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the eighth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Eighth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 February 2024 to 21 February 2024, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 50 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the eighth tranche of the Program during the period from 15 February 2024 to 21 February 2024:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
15 February 2024Euronext Brussels10 00046.7446.9846.36467 400
 MTF CBOE     
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
16 February 2024Euronext Brussels10 00047.4447.7247.20474 400
 MTF CBOE     
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
19 February 2024Euronext Brussels10 00046.8547.0446.74468 500
 MTF CBOE     
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
20 February 2024Euronext Brussels10 00046.5846.9646.28465 800
 MTF CBOE     
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
21 February 2024Euronext Brussels10 00046.8247.0046.54468 200
 MTF CBOE     
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 50 00046.8947.7246.282 344 300

On 21 February 2024 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 521 471 own shares, or 4.61% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

  • p240223E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program