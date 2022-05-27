Bekaert : Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement 27 May 2022

Press release
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
19 May 2022 to 25 May 2022:
Purchase of shares
|
|
Date
|
|
|
Number of Shares
|
|
|
Average Price (€)
|
|
|
Highest Price (€)
|
|
|
Lowest Price (€)
|
|
|
Total Amount (€)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19 May 2022
|
2 900
|
35.12
|
|
35.36
|
|
34.90
|
|
101 848
|
|
20 May 2022
|
400
|
35.50
|
|
35.50
|
|
35.50
|
|
14 200
|
|
23 May 2022
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
24 May 2022
|
3 000
|
35.49
|
|
35.74
|
|
35.30
|
|
106 470
|
|
25 May 2022
|
0
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
0
|
|
Total
|
6 300
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
222 518
Sale of shares
|
Date
|
Number of Shares
|
Average Price (€)
|
Highest Price (€)
|
Lowest Price (€)
|
Total Amount (€)
|
19 May 2022
|
0
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0.00
|
0
|
20 May 2022
|
4 000
|
36.39
|
36.60
|
36.18
|
145 560
|
23 May 2022
|
1 700
|
36.14
|
36.40
|
36.00
|
61 438
|
24 May 2022
|
400
|
36.40
|
36.40
|
36.40
|
14 560
|
25 May 2022
|
3 119
|
36.47
|
36.56
|
36.40
|
113 750
|
Total
|
9 219
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
335 308
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 70 744 shares.
On 25 May 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 843 635 own shares, or 6.36 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Company profile
Bekaert (bekaert.com) is a world market and technology leader in steel wire transformation and coating technologies. We pursue to be the preferred supplier for our steel wire products and solutions by continuously delivering superior value to our customers worldwide. Bekaert (Euronext Brussels: BEKB) is a global company with more than 27 000 employees worldwide, headquarters in Belgium and € 5.9 billion in combined revenue in 2021.
Disclaimer
