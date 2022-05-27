Bekaert : Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement 27 May 2022

Press release

08:30 a.m. CET

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 19 May 2022 to 25 May 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 May 2022 to 25 May 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 101 394 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 19 May 2022 and 25 May 2022:

Repurchase of shares

Date Market Number of Average Price Highest Price Lowest Price Total Shares paid (€) paid (€) paid (€) Amount (€) 19 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 184 35.28 35.64 34.88 324 012 MTF CBOE 8 737 35.26 35.64 34.88 308 067 MTF Tuquoise 1 111 35.25 35.68 34.86 39 163 MTF Aquis 1 851 35.26 35.62 34.88 65 266 20 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 041 36.12 36.64 35.58 326 561 MTF CBOE 8 707 36.10 36.56 35.56 314 323 MTF Turquoise 1 199 36.10 36.58 35.56 43 284 MTF Aquis 1 901 36.10 36.56 35.56 68 626 23 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 948 36.15 36.42 35.86 323 470 MTF CBOE 8 337 36.16 36.44 35.88 301 466 MTF Turquoise 1 077 36.17 36.52 36.00 38 955 MTF Aquis 1 858 36.15 36.44 35.94 67 167 24 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 819 35.95 36.34 35.44 317 043 MTF CBOE 8 353 35.94 36.34 35.42 300 207 MTF Turquoise 1 069 35.93 36.22 35.44 38 409 MTF Aquis 1 892 35.94 36.30 35.44 67 998 25 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 507 35.82 36.54 35.48 304 721 MTF CBOE 7 977 35.84 36.52 35.52 285 896 MTF Turquoise 1 052 35.91 36.54 35.58 37 777 MTF Aquis 1 774 35.85 36.44 35.46 63 598 Total 101 394 35.86 36.64 34.86 3 636 008

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 300 shares during the period from 19 May 2022 to 25 May 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 9 219 shares on Euronext Brussels.