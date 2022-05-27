Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Bekaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  05/27 04:59:01 am EDT
37.48 EUR   -0.21%
04:30aBEKAERT : Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement 27 May 2022
PU
02:31aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
05/24BEKAERT : Corporate presentation for investors May 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bekaert : Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement 27 May 2022

05/27/2022 | 04:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Regulated information

27 May 2022 08:30 a.m. CET

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 19 May 2022 to 25 May 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 May 2022 to 25 May 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 101 394 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 19 May 2022 and 25 May 2022:

Repurchase of shares

Date

Market

Number of

Average Price

Highest Price

Lowest Price

Total

Shares

paid (€)

paid (€)

paid (€)

Amount

(€)

19 May 2022

Euronext Brussels

9 184

35.28

35.64

34.88

324 012

MTF CBOE

8 737

35.26

35.64

34.88

308 067

MTF Tuquoise

1 111

35.25

35.68

34.86

39 163

MTF Aquis

1 851

35.26

35.62

34.88

65 266

20 May 2022

Euronext Brussels

9 041

36.12

36.64

35.58

326 561

MTF CBOE

8 707

36.10

36.56

35.56

314 323

MTF Turquoise

1 199

36.10

36.58

35.56

43 284

MTF Aquis

1 901

36.10

36.56

35.56

68 626

23 May 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 948

36.15

36.42

35.86

323 470

MTF CBOE

8 337

36.16

36.44

35.88

301 466

MTF Turquoise

1 077

36.17

36.52

36.00

38 955

MTF Aquis

1 858

36.15

36.44

35.94

67 167

24 May 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 819

35.95

36.34

35.44

317 043

MTF CBOE

8 353

35.94

36.34

35.42

300 207

MTF Turquoise

1 069

35.93

36.22

35.44

38 409

MTF Aquis

1 892

35.94

36.30

35.44

67 998

25 May 2022

Euronext Brussels

8 507

35.82

36.54

35.48

304 721

MTF CBOE

7 977

35.84

36.52

35.52

285 896

MTF Turquoise

1 052

35.91

36.54

35.58

37 777

MTF Aquis

1 774

35.85

36.44

35.46

63 598

Total

101 394

35.86

36.64

34.86

3 636 008

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 300 shares during the period from 19 May 2022 to 25 May 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 9 219 shares on Euronext Brussels.

Press release

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from

19 May 2022 to 25 May 2022:

Purchase of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

19 May 2022

2 900

35.12

35.36

34.90

101 848

20 May 2022

400

35.50

35.50

35.50

14 200

23 May 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

24 May 2022

3 000

35.49

35.74

35.30

106 470

25 May 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

Total

6 300

-

-

-

222 518

Sale of shares

Date

Number of Shares

Average Price (€)

Highest Price (€)

Lowest Price (€)

Total Amount (€)

19 May 2022

0

0.00

0.00

0.00

0

20 May 2022

4 000

36.39

36.60

36.18

145 560

23 May 2022

1 700

36.14

36.40

36.00

61 438

24 May 2022

400

36.40

36.40

36.40

14 560

25 May 2022

3 119

36.47

36.56

36.40

113 750

Total

9 219

-

-

-

335 308

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 70 744 shares.

On 25 May 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 843 635 own shares, or 6.36 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Company profile

Bekaert (bekaert.com) is a world market and technology leader in steel wire transformation and coating technologies. We pursue to be the preferred supplier for our steel wire products and solutions by continuously delivering superior value to our customers worldwide. Bekaert (Euronext Brussels: BEKB) is a global company with more than 27 000 employees worldwide, headquarters in Belgium and € 5.9 billion in combined revenue in 2021.

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Bekaert is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Bekaert disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release issued by Bekaert.

Investor Relations

Elizabeth O'Reilly

Phone: +32 56 76 61 00 - E-mail:elizabeth.oreilly@bekaert.com

Press Relations

Katelijn Bohez

Phone: +32 56 76 66 10 - E-mail:katelijn.bohez@bekaert.com

2 / 2

Disclaimer

Bekaert NV published this content on 27 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2022 08:28:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BEKAERT NV
04:30aBEKAERT : Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement 27 May 2022
PU
02:31aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
05/24BEKAERT : Corporate presentation for investors May 2022
PU
05/20BEKAERT : Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement 20 May 2022
PU
05/20BEKAERT : Publication transparency notification
GL
05/20BEKAERT : Publication transparency notification
AQ
05/20Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
05/20Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
05/13Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
05/12BEKAERT NV : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEKAERT NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 123 M 5 495 M 5 495 M
Net income 2022 337 M 362 M 362 M
Net Debt 2022 440 M 472 M 472 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,67x
Yield 2022 4,26%
Capitalization 2 130 M 2 285 M 2 285 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 23 450
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart BEKAERT NV
Duration : Period :
Bekaert NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEKAERT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 37,56 €
Average target price 50,67 €
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oswald Schmid Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taoufiq Boussaid Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Tinggren Chairman
Gunter Van Craen Chief Digital & Information Officer
Annalisa Gigante Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEKAERT NV-4.04%2 285
KEYENCE CORPORATION-31.71%94 079
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-27.42%72 917
EATON CORPORATION PLC-22.42%53 498
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.40%50 024
NIDEC CORPORATION-39.56%37 234